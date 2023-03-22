Nothing Ear 2 price in India, design leaked online hours before launch: Everything to know

Nothing Ear 2, Nothing’s highly anticipated Ear 1 follow-up, are set to launch later today, both globally and in India at the same time. That said, the upcoming wireless earphones leaked online hours before launch giving us some rough estimate on pricing. The design, too, has been leaked in almost full glory.

Based on what appears to be a promotional render, shared by serial tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the Nothing Ear 2 will be largely reminiscent of the Ear 1 at least as far as all-round design is concerned. But this was mostly expected. The tipster also says that the Ear 2 will be launched in India at a price of Rs 11,499. Eagled-eyed readers will be quick to point out that this is higher than the Ear 1 pricing. The Ear 1 wireless earphones were selling for Rs 8,499 before being discontinued. This was for the black version of the Ear 1. The white version was even cheaper selling at Rs 7,299.

The tipster adds that Nothing will launch the Ear 2 in white – at least at launch— and offer them at a launch-day/first sale price of Rs 9,499. General availability is pegged for March 28.

– 28th March, Only White 🇮🇳🇮🇳

– ₹9,499 [First sale] – Bank offers [Upto 10% Off]

– ₹11,499



Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless! pic.twitter.com/6symDTvBIa — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) March 21, 2023

Nothing Ear 2 launch: How to watch live stream

Nothing will launch the Ear 2 late today, i.e. on March 22, 2023. Nothing hasn’t shared design or hardware specifics at the time of writing, only that the Ear 2 will be a “mighty refinement” with better sound and better clarity, over the previous generation. The launch event will be live-streamed on nothing.tech at 8:30PM in India. You can watch it from the link embedded below.