Nothing Ear 2 launched in black; here’s what’s new

Nothing is making quite the buzz with its Nothing Phone 2. Meanwhile, as the successor to the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds, Nothing Ear 2 was released in India in March of this year. The only colour option for the earbuds when they were first introduced was white. Following a previous leak that said the company would release the earbuds in a black colour option, Nothing itself announced the black Nothing Ear 2. According to the company’s specifications, the black model and its white counterpart are identical; in fact, the only difference between them is the colour of the earphones and the charging case. Later this month, the earphones will be offered for sale across the nation.

Availability

Nothing Ear 2 is now available in two colours, black and white. Both earbuds are now available for Rs. 9,999 in India. According to reports, the black variant is all set to go live on July 21 through Flipkart. However, interested users can preorder it, as the option will be available starting from July 11 until July 20.

According to Nothing, beginning on July 6, current Nothing Ear 2 customers will have access to the Advanced Equaliser and Noise Reduction functions through the Nothing X app.

Features

The Nothing’s Ear 2 headphones include an 11.6mm bespoke driver and up to 40 dB of active noise cancellation, which the company has asserted will deliver a strong bass and crisp sound. Three AI-backed microphones are built into each bud, and touch controls work well to give users simple control over the earbuds. Users can pause or resume music, as well as answer or end calls, with a single tap. Users can continue ahead on their music or reject a call with two consecutive taps, while three taps allow them to go backward on the playlist. Users must press and hold one of the buds to go from Active Noise Cancellation to Transparency mode, or vice versa.

Users can be aware of their surroundings while wearing the earphones at any moment they choose to do so thanks to the Transparency Mode, which allows environmental noise to flow in. Users may customise their audio experience using the Personal Sound Profile feature, which is paired with Clear Voice Technology, which is said to increase wind-proof and crowd-proof sound.

While the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds have an IP54 rating for water and dust protection, the charging case has an IP55 rating. It also supports Bluetooth v5.3 communication. With the charging case’s 485 mAh battery and the 33 mAh battery within each earphone, the earbuds are supposed to have a total battery life of up to 36 hours.

