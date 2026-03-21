Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, has made a bold prediction that in the coming future smartphone apps may not be needed. He said this considering the pace of AI advancements. He also issued a warning that app developers and company leaders whose core operation involves building and distributing applications should think about opening up the application programming interface (API) or the connector protocol (such as Anthropic’s MCP) so that users can automate the functionality via AI agents.

While speaking at South by Southwest, the Nothing CEO said AI agents could take over how we use phones. This could be as big a change as when smartphones first replaced basic feature phones.

“The future is not the agent using a human interface. You need to create an interface for the agent to use. I think that’s the more future-proof way of doing it,” Pei said.

Problems with current apps

Carl Pei believes the way we use apps today is old and not very efficient. The system of downloading and switching between apps has stayed mostly the same for years.

For example, if you want to book a trip, you have to open multiple apps, compare options, and then make payments. This takes time and effort. According to Carl Pei, this feels more like doing “extra work” instead of having a smooth experience.

He thinks the current app system doesn’t match what modern AI can do.

What is an ‘agentic interface’?

Carl Pei suggests a new system called an “agentic interface.” In this setup, you don’t need to open apps. Instead, you just tell your phone what you want to do.

An AI agent will understand your request and complete the task for you. It can handle things like booking tickets, sending messages, or managing your schedule.

These AI systems can learn from your habits and improve over time. They could act like a single layer that connects all services, so you don’t have to deal with separate apps.

Developers may also need to change how they build services, so AI agents can access them easily.

Change will take time

Carl Pei also said that apps won’t disappear immediately. This change will happen slowly.

At first, AI agents may work along with existing apps, helping automate tasks. Over time, they could replace apps completely as technology improves.

This idea shows how smartphones may change in the future. Instead of scrolling through apps, users may simply tell their phone what they need.

If this happens, it could completely change how we interact with our devices. AI will likely play a much bigger role in making smartphones smarter and easier to use.