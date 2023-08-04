Nothing announces CMF, its sub-brand that will make devices affordable and accessible

Recently, nothing was all buzz with their Nothing 2 phones. In a series of new developments, the company has announced the launch of a new sub-brand, CMF by Nothing. On Thursday, via a community update that was posted on YouTube, OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei announced the launch of the new brand. As per Pei, the vision of the new company is to make devices affordable and accessible. This access will start with a smartwatch and earphones.

According to the update, it is aimed at making a new range of products with better designs accessible. Pei claims that the sub-brand will have a design-led organisation similar to Nothing and claims that the value segment doesn’t have many products to “get excited about,” but he doesn’t specify whether CMF devices will have Nothing’s distinctive transparent appearance.

Pei asserted that Nothing and CMF will have separate and distinct roles to play. According to Pei, the decision was made to avoid any “distraction from our main products” by having the CMF by Nothing subsidiary handled by a different team working within the UK startup. In addition, he hinted at the upcoming releases of a smartwatch and a set of wireless earbuds. There are still some unanswered questions, such as whether the product will be sold in markets like India.

Nothing will emphasise creating premium products whose focus is their design while incorporating the latest technology. CMF’s focus, on the other hand, would be on making reasonably priced devices accessible. This would be done in a manner that would make Nothing’s ecosystem accessible to more users.

A month after announcing the debut of the Nothing Phone 2, a smartphone with significant improvements over the original model, the business has now revealed the CMF by Nothing sub-brand. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera configuration and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC from last year. On the back panel, it contains a newly updated version of the LED-based Glyph Interface that now supports the display of progress bars from third-party applications.

