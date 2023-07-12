Not camera-ready? Don’t worry, Meta got you covered with their “Avatars”

Meta has rolled out some new features on Instagram and Messenger that stand to enhance the overall user experience. The company has introduced Meta Avatar, Animated Stickers, and Social Stickers, along with ways to customise your Avatar. All these features would enrich each of your conversations while giving you new ways to express yourself.

Avatars

Users of Instagram and Messenger can now answer and initiate video calls using their avatars, according to a recent announcement from Meta. The tech giant claims that users will be able to participate in video chats even when they are not camera-ready thanks to this new feature. As a result, you and your friends or connections can converse and stare at each other on an animated video conference without actually seeing one another.

In a blog post, Meta said, “We’ve all been there: A call comes in but your hair looks like a hot mess. Or you’ve just been bawling your eyes out while re-watching From Scratch for the umpteenth time (no judgement). Sometimes, we’re just not camera-ready. Wouldn’t it be great if there were a third option between camera-off and camera-on to let you feel a little more present on the call?”

Users who have access to Meta’s Messenger and Instagram will be able to do real-time calling with Meta Avatars. Users of both Android and iOS will have access to this capability.

Animated Stickers

In the same blog post, Meta announced that it is rolling out animated stickers. According to the company, a static image might occasionally feel a little lifeless. They have noted that avatar stickers are a terrific way to liven up a chat. Meta has expressed that it wanted to add a bit more action to “those action verbs” so that you could really make your conversations come to life, whether you wanted to give someone a thumbs up, laugh at a clever one-liner, or cringe when someone shared an unpleasant anecdote.

Users can exchange animated avatar stickers on Instagram, Facebook Stories and Reels, Facebook comments, and 1:1 message threads on Messenger and Instagram.

Social Stickers

This is not all. Meta has rolled out social stickers. Your avatar can now engage in social activities. When you tag someone, it lets you add your friends to Facebook stories, and this will let your avatar and your friends’ avatar do things together in the “Metaverse” which you do in real life.

Users can also share their social stickers in 1:1 message threads (perhaps to give a sneak peek into some inside joke) or just share a moment and enjoy the togetherness even when your friend and you are distant.

Avatar Creation

Meta Avatars give users additional methods to express themselves online. Making one is now even simpler. A new function that lets you shoot a live selfie and receive a suggested avatar option in a matter of seconds is now being tested on Facebook and WhatsApp. Avatar creation is made simpler and quicker by your ability to choose from these options and further customise them to best represent yourself. This feature is still under development, and Meta has asserted that it will continue to work on and improve it over time.

New Looks

Seemingly, Meta’s VR avatars are different than those across Meta’s other platforms. Now, the tech company has decided to standardise the look of their avatars across all their platforms, which means that the VR avatar is going to match the avatar that is present on Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms.

What’s more, Meta is working to bring in new looks. Meta has launched six Valentino outfits and one pair of Valentino Garavani VLogo Signature earrings, adding another high-end brand to the Avatars Store.

Additionally, the tech giant is working with Capcom to provide styles that are representative of different Street Fighter 6 characters to the Avatars Store. Also, the home and away kits for the US Women’s National Team have been unveiled as international football matches are all lined up.

