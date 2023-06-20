Nord 3 launch imminent as OnePlus starts teasing “the next Nord”

OnePlus Nord 3 launch is imminent. The Chinese tech major has kicked off a new promotional campaign called “the Lab” to allow the OnePlus community to test and review “the next Nord” ahead of potential launch. OnePlus has previously done this with the OnePlus 3 and 3T phones and touts the Lab as an initiative to encourage— and showcase— “unfiltered” reviews from creators based on their skill, rather than follower count. The said reviews are pegged to go live sometime in July which suggests the Nord 3 will also officially launch next month.

No further details have been shared about the product per se. Even the name remains a mystery at the time of writing. But all leaks and rumours are hinting at the Nord 3, which should be a follow-up to the Nord 2 and Nord 2T devices. Official-looking renders of the alleged OnePlus Nord 3 recently leaked online giving on-lookers a good look at what could be in store. The phone’s specs had also leaked, alongside, corroborating ongoing rumours that the Nord 3 could be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 2V.

It's true, the next Nord phone is coming out and we have 6⃣ to give away👇 — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 19, 2023

The design of the phone doing the rounds, basis of the renders (via winfuture.de), seems almost identical to the Ace 2V, which is China-exclusive and a watered-down Ace 2. The chassis is said to be flat and presumably made of plastic. The screen, too, is said to be flat with a hole punch cutout at the centre. The alert slider should be retained, as per leaks, something that long-time OnePlus fans would appreciate. The renders have confirmed two colours: green and black— again, same as the Ace 2V.

With OnePlus itself confirming the next Nord launch, it shouldn’t be long before it starts to tease more details. Going by history, the OnePlus Nord 3 should arrive in India sooner rather than later. Watch this space for more details.