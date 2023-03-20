Nokia X30 5G: Phone with a high green quotient

Green business is good business. With consumers taking more interest in living a greener lifestyle, and environmental disasters looming on the horizon, many businesses are taking steps to reduce their carbon emissions and embrace sustainability. HMD Global is one big brand in the devices space that stands out. Its latest creation, Nokia X30 5G, is its smallest eco-footprint device to date, made with 100% recycled aluminium frame and a 65% recycled plastic back. Its eco-friendly to the core, right through to the box it comes in. The Nokia X30 5G is available in Cloudy Blue or Ice White colour at a limited period launch price of Rs 48,999 in 8/256 GB memory/storage configuration. Let us check out some of its key features and overall running.

Design & display: The Nokia X30 5G has many cool features, but the main selling point without a doubt appears to be the environmentally friendly factor of the phone. Less plastic, fewer chemicals, more good stuff. It’s designed for everyday life, with a robust metal frame and tough display. The phone comes with IP67 dust protection and water immersion upto 1m for 30 minutes.

Switched on, we are looking at a 6.43-inch full HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass Victus flat screen display with a high 90Hz refresh rate. This optimises the browsing experience for users. It means more brightness and vibrant colours to make streaming, scrolling and browsing a joy.

Performance: The Nokia X30 5G performs well, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G platform. There’s 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 12, so there are plenty of compatible apps and software you can download. You should be able to store a multitude of photos, videos, and apps on this without any trouble. Apps open instantaneously and there’s no lag with screen transitions. Multitasking works like a charm as well. Call quality is strong and crisp, there’s two days of battery life too and you can power up faster with its 33W fast charging. Three OS upgrades as standard means you can enjoy new features way beyond Android 12. Plus, the phone has upto three years of monthly security updates.

Cameras: The Nokia X30 5G has a great camera system too. You can take some great shots with the big pixel 50 MP PureView camera clubbed with a 13MP ultra-wide camera which uses AI and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to capture content in even higher detail. It’s complete with an all-new, intuitive dropdown menu giving you faster access to most used camera settings. Capture Fusion brings the power of the main camera to your ultra-wide-angle shots, for more details in the center of the picture, while Night Mode 2.0, with Dark Vision, Tripod Mode and Night Selfie, give you sharper and more vibrant shots, even after sundown. The 16MP front selfie camera also captures some great selfies. The phone comes with the GoPro Quik App pre installed so you can shoot, edit, and share your creativity from anywhere.

Thanks to the construction quality, the Nokia X30 5G feels a lot more expensive than its price tag would indicate. Overall performance is pretty good, there’s a good screen, the promise of continued software updates, a competent camera system and a strong battery life, completing a list of all features expected from a modern handset.

SPECIFICATIONS

* Display: 6.43-inch full HD AMOLED display

* Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G platform

* Operating system: Android 12, 3 OS upgrades

* Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

* Cameras: 50MP+13MP (rear), 16MP front camera

* Battery: 4200 mAh, 33W fast charging

* Estimated street price: Rs 48,999