Nokia T21 Android tablet with 2K screen, 4G support launched in India: Specs, price

HMD Global, the manufacturers of Nokia phones, has launched a new Nokia T21 tablet in India today. The new tablet succeeds the Nokia T20 and features an 8MP selfie camera along with an 8MP rear camera.

Nokia T21 features a 10.3-inch 2K display, with the SGS low blue light certification. The company says that T21 tablet is build out of tough aluminium body and 60% recycled plastic. It comes with Android 12 with two OS upgrades assured along with three years of monthly security updates.

The new Nokia T21 comes with 8200mAh battery, retaining 80% capacity even after 800 charging cycles. The company claims that the battery can run through up to 15 hours of web browsing, bingeing a whole TV series and up to a whopping 7 hours of conference calls on one single full charge. The battery supports 18W charger.

The Nokia T21 is available for pre-booking with a pre-booking offer of Rs 1000 off and free flip cover worth Rs 1999. Nokia T21 will be available in retail stores, partner portals and leading outlets starting January 22.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Kochhar, VP( India and MENA) at HMD Global said- “Our budding tablet portfolio has been highly popular with our audience. Building on the success of the Nokia T20, the new Nokia T21 is designed top to bottom for both work and play. Nokia T21 does it all and can quickly adapt, whether you need to focus on your job or relax with your loved ones at home. It embodies our promise of long-lasting battery, regular software and security updates, premium European-built experience and looks. Nokia T21 also features a 10.3 inch 2K display, with the SGS low blue light certification. This is a tablet that doesn’t compromise on durability and has all the promises you’d expect so you can keep your device for longer.”

The new tablet is available in Charcoal Grey colour with a memory configuration of 4/64GB. There are two variants of the device based on connectivity- the Wi-Fi variant is available at Rs 17999 while the LTE + Wi-Fi variant is available at Rs 18999.