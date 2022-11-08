Nokia G60 5G sale in India to start from today: Check price, full specs, and more

Nokia G60 5G which was launched a week ago is going on its first round of sale today in India. The phone can be bought from company’s official website. Nokia’s latest G60 5G is a mid-range phone powered by Snapdragon Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor.

Nokia G60 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999. The smartphone is covered by 3 years of updates and 2 years of warranty. “Delivering premium performance, our latest AI camera experience, and our signature durability backed by 2 years of warranty and up to 3 years of OS upgrades and monthly security updates,” Nokia describes the G60 5G on its website.

Nokia is also giving a 12-month screen protection plan as an exclusive offer. Nokia G60 5G comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity. Nokia is also giving Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs 3,599 for free for those buying the phone. The smartphone is available in Black and Ice colour options.

Nokia G60 5G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ screen with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor and runs on Android 12 operating system. The phone is eligible for three OS upgrades as well as up to three years of monthly Android security updates with Nokia G60 5G.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera on the back. The rear camera consists of a 50MP main camera (f/1.8 aperture), a 5MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP depth camera (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies, the smartphone has an 8MP camera. The dual SIM smartphone is baked by a 4500mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.