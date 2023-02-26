Nokia G22, C32, C22 budget smartphones launched ahead of MWC 2023: Top specs, features, prices and more

HMD Global has launched a trio of budget Nokia smartphones, aka Nokia G22, Nokia C32 and Nokia C22, ahead of MWC 2023. The Nokia G22 is being billed as an easy-to-repair smartphone wherein HMD has partnered with iFixit to offer consumers quick and easy access to repair guides and affordable parts, globally, to self-repair common issues related with damaged screen, charging port, or battery. The company, in fact, is going so far as to say that a Nokia G22 battery replacement will take only 5 minutes, while changing its display will take just 20. Nokia C32 and C22 are relatively more entry-level options.

Nokia G22 specs, features, price

Nokia G22 has a 6.52-inch 720p display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel has a waterdrop-style notch housing an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, you get an 8-core Unisoc T606 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.

The dual-SIM phone runs Android 12 software and supports 4G connectivity. The G22 is guaranteed to get 2 years of major OS and 3 years of monthly security updates. Powering the phone is a 5,050mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. You get a triple rear camera setup in this phone which is a combination of 50MP wide, 2MP macro, and another 2MP depth sensors.

The G22’s back panel is made of 100 percent recycled plastic. The phone is IP52 rated and features a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Nokia G22 global price starts at 179 Euros (4GB/64GB) which roughly translates to Rs 15,700.

Nokia C32 specs, features, price

Nokia G22 has a 6.5-inch 720p display and a glass back design. The panel has a waterdrop-style notch housing an 8MP selfie camera, just like the G22. Under the hood, you get a Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.

The dual-SIM phone runs Android 13 software and supports 4G connectivity. The C32 is guaranteed to get 2 years of quarterly security updates. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. You get a dual rear camera setup in this phone which is a combination of 50MP wide and 2MP macro sensors. The phone is IP52 rated and features a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Nokia C32 global price starts at 139 Euros (3GB/64GB) which roughly translates to Rs 12,200.

Nokia C22 specs, features, price

Nokia C22 has hardware specs mostly similar to the C32. The major differences are that the C22 has a plastic back, runs Android 13 Go edition software and swaps the C32’s 50MP main camera with a 13MP shooter.

Nokia C22 global price starts at 129 Euros (2GB/64GB) which roughly translates to Rs 11,500.