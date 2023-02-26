scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Nokia G22, C32, C22 budget smartphones launched ahead of MWC 2023: Top specs, features, prices and more

Nokia G22 is being billed as an easy-to-repair smartphone wherein HMD has partnered with iFixit to offer consumers access to repair guides and affordable parts.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Updated:
Nokia G22 MWC 2023
Nokia G22 apparently has repairability at its core.

HMD Global has launched a trio of budget Nokia smartphones, aka Nokia G22, Nokia C32 and Nokia C22, ahead of MWC 2023. The Nokia G22 is being billed as an easy-to-repair smartphone wherein HMD has partnered with iFixit to offer consumers quick and easy access to repair guides and affordable parts, globally, to self-repair common issues related with damaged screen, charging port, or battery. The company, in fact, is going so far as to say that a Nokia G22 battery replacement will take only 5 minutes, while changing its display will take just 20. Nokia C32 and C22 are relatively more entry-level options.

Nokia G22 specs, features, price

Nokia G22 has a 6.52-inch 720p display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel has a waterdrop-style notch housing an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, you get an 8-core Unisoc T606 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.

Also Read | Making epic things happen: How 700 engineers from India made Samsung’s Galaxy S23 ‘ultra’ | Exclusive

Also Read

The dual-SIM phone runs Android 12 software and supports 4G connectivity. The G22 is guaranteed to get 2 years of major OS and 3 years of monthly security updates. Powering the phone is a 5,050mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. You get a triple rear camera setup in this phone which is a combination of 50MP wide, 2MP macro, and another 2MP depth sensors.

The G22’s back panel is made of 100 percent recycled plastic. The phone is IP52 rated and features a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Nokia G22 global price starts at 179 Euros (4GB/64GB) which roughly translates to Rs 15,700.

Nokia C32 specs, features, price

Nokia G22 has a 6.5-inch 720p display and a glass back design. The panel has a waterdrop-style notch housing an 8MP selfie camera, just like the G22. Under the hood, you get a Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.

Also Read | Why cutting-edge cameras are a very serious category for B2B major Panasonic | Exclusive

The dual-SIM phone runs Android 13 software and supports 4G connectivity. The C32 is guaranteed to get 2 years of quarterly security updates. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. You get a dual rear camera setup in this phone which is a combination of 50MP wide and 2MP macro sensors. The phone is IP52 rated and features a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Nokia C32 global price starts at 139 Euros (3GB/64GB) which roughly translates to Rs 12,200.

Nokia C22 specs, features, price

Nokia C22 has hardware specs mostly similar to the C32. The major differences are that the C22 has a plastic back, runs Android 13 Go edition software and swaps the C32’s 50MP main camera with a 13MP shooter.

Nokia C22 global price starts at 129 Euros (2GB/64GB) which roughly translates to Rs 11,500.

More Stories on
Nokia
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 10:43 IST