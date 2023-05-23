Nokia C32 with 50MP dual cameras, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Nokia has launched is latest budget – Nokia C32 – in India. The new smartphone sports a bright 6.5-inch HD+ display, a Unisoc SC9863A processor, 7GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. It also has a dual-camera system on the back, consisting of a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The Nokia C32 is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and offers up to 3 days battery life according to the company. It runs Android 13 out of the box and is guaranteed to receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

Nokia C32 is available in India starting today at retail outlets and Nokia.com. The smartphone comes in Charcoal, Breezy Mint, and Beach Pink colour models with 7GB + 64GB and 7GB + 128 GB storage and memory configurations at Rs 8999 and Rs 9499 respectively. Nokia C32 also comes with 3GB of extra virtual RAM with memory extension.

“After the successful recent launch of the Nokia C22, we’re thrilled to introduce the Nokia C32 delivering reliable performance, stunning visuals, and long-lasting battery life. The success of the Nokia C-series in India motivates us to continue to offer great value and innovation in this segment. Moreover, we believe that value should not sacrifice design, so we have included a toughened glass finish usually seen in more premium designs to ensure that it looks as good as the pictures it takes,” Ravi Kunwar, VP- India & APAC, HMD Global said at the launch.

Nokia has also partnered with Jio to offer special benefits to Jio Plus (Postpaid) users on the purchase of Rs 399 plan. The plan offers 75GB monthly data + 3 add-on SIMs.