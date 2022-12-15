Nokia C31 budget phone with 5050mAh battery, triple rear cameras launched in India: Specs, price

HMD Global, the company that makes Nokia phones, on Wednesday launched a new smartphone dubbed C31 under its affordable C-series of phones. The new Nokia C31 is said to come with an improved display, long-lasting three-day battery life and cameras that are powered by Google. The pricing starts at Rs 999.

“We are very happy to announce another great addition to the C-series- the versatile Nokia C31. Nokia C31 embodies the Nokia smartphone promise sporting an ad-free UI, great battery life, and best-in-security with quarterly security updates for a hassle-free user experience,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, VP of HMD Global, India & MENA while announcing the new smartphone.

The new Nokia C31 features a 6.7-inch HD display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600×720 resolution. A 2.5D toughened glass ensures durability of the device along with IP52 protection for dust and moisture resistance. There’s a waterdrop notch in the front which houses the selfie camera.

On the imaging front, C31 comes with triple rear cameras including a 13 MP main autofocus camera, 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera along with a rear flash LED. On the front, it offers a 5MP selfie camera. All the snappers are powered by Google, says the company. The camera supports features like Portrait mode, HDR, Night mode, and Storage smarts for desired results.

Nokia phones are known for their battery life and C31 is no different. The company highlights that the smartphone comes with three days’ battery life. It is backed by a 5050mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging support. The company states that the battery is coupled with AI-powered battery-saving technology to ensure it runs long on a single charge.

For accessibility, the smartphone comes with a rear-positioned fingerprint scanner. Nokia C31 also supports Face unlock.

The budget phone comes with pre-installed apps including Spotify and GoPro Quik. The smartphone is powered by an octacore processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and runs Android 12.

The Nokia C31 is available in India – on Nokia.com and across retail outlets starting today. The 3/32GB model costs Rs 9999 while the 4/64GB comes at Rs 10,999. The company confirms that Nokia C31 will soon also be available on e-commerce.