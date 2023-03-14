Nokia C12 with 6.3-inch display, octa core processor launched in India at Rs 5,999

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones, has announced the launch of the Nokia C12 in India. The latest addition to the C-series line of Nokia phones, the new Nokia C12 features an octa-core processor and 2GB of virtual RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch HD+ display.

The Nokia C12 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 processor and offers 2GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion of up to 256 GB. Users can further expand the RAM by up to 2GB. Besides, the device supports both wired and wireless FM radio.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Nokia C12, another great addition to our C-series portfolio in India, delivering a balance of durability and performance in an affordable package.”

Nokia C12 runs AndroidTM 12 (Go edition) and claims to give users an average of 20% more free storage, so they can store more songs, pictures, and even hours of HD video. Memory extension gives users an additional 2GB of virtual RAM.

The Nokia C12 also features a performance optimizer that cleans unnecessary apps running in the background. The smartphone comes with a 3,000 mAh battery with support for 5W charging.

In terms of camera, the smartphone has an 8MP primary camera at the back and a 5MP selfie camera.

The Nokia C12 will be exclusively available on Amazon India in Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint colors. It comes in a 2/64 GB storage configuration, with support for up to 256 GB additional memory. The phone goes on sale on Amazon India from March 17 at a limited-period launch price of Rs 5999.