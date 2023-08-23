Nokia 2660 Flip Phone now available in Pop Pink, Lush Green colour shades

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones, has announced a twist to its classic flip phone Nokia 2660. The company has introduced two new vibrant colours of the phone- Pop Pink and Lush Green.

The company says that the latest move comes amidst the rising demand for modern feature phones, especially amongst youngsters, who are favouring flip phones to curb smartphone usage and prioritise mental well-being.

“As consumers look to digital detox, HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, reports its Flip phone market share doubling YOY (2021 vs 2022) and expects further growth in 2023 as people unplug from their smartphones in favour of reconnecting with their community,” says the company.

Ravi Kunwar, Vice President- India & APAC, HMD Global, stated: “The resurgence of interest in Flip phones underscores a growing desire to escape the relentless influx of digital notifications, social media updates, and the like. People are yearning for simplicity – more meaningful face-to-face interactions, uninterrupted conversations, and moments of reflection. We’ve all experienced instances where a precious life moment was overshadowed by a distracting notification. This is precisely why we’re reintroducing the Nokia 2660 Flip to India, with a mission to restore these cherished and significant life moments.”

The Nokia 2660 Flip, an updated version of the 2007 classic, sports a clamshell design, a rear camera for Y2K-style photos, extended battery life, and limited functionalities—primarily SMS and calls.

The phone has a 2.8-inch display and large tactile buttons. The phone is backed by a 1450 mAh battery, providing extensive talk time and standby capabilities. It also has an integrated emergency button that sends alerts to up to five contacts in case of urgent situations. The phone is built of tough polycarbonate.

The new Nokia 2660 Flip phones will be available on Amazon.com and Nokia.com/phones starting August 24, 2023, at 12:00 PM on Amazon.

