Nokia 130 Music, Nokia 150 launched in India: Price, features and more

HMD Global has launched two feature phones in India – the Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150. The Nokia 130 Music is designed for music enthusiasts while the Nokia 150 is for those looking for a sturdy and premium designed phone, says the company.

Nokia 130 Music specs

The new Nokia 130 Music is equipped with a loudspeaker and MP3 player, enabling users to enjoy their favourite tunes on the go. There’s MicroSD card support to store extensive music collection. It also includes FM Radio in both wired and wireless modes for access to diverse range of music options to suit individual preferences.

Nokia 130 Music features a 2.4-inch display and tactile key mat. The phone supports dual-band GSM 900/1800 network and storage that can accommodate 2000 contacts and 500 SMS. The device supports SD cards up to 32GB.

The Nokia 130 Music is backed by a 1450 mAh battery that claims to offer a standby duration of 34 days. The phone is available in Dark Blue, Purple, and Light Gold.

Nokia 150 specs

The Nokia 150 has IP52 dust and splash-proof rating. This also has a 2.4-inch display and a tactile key mat. The battery size is 1450 mAh battery offering 20 hours of talk time and and 34 days on standby.

For photography, there’s a VGA rear camera with flash. This also has a loudspeaker and MP3 player that claims to provide up to 30 hours of music playback. Nokia 150 is available in Charcoal, Cyan, and Red colour options.

Pricing

Nokia 130 Music is priced at Rs 1849 for Dark Blue and Purple, and Rs 1949 for Light Gold. The Nokia 150 is competitively priced at just Rs 2699.

