Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G feature phones launched in India starting Rs 1,699

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones, has introduced two new feature phones, the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G, today. The Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G boast a compact form factor, modern finish, and signature Nokia build quality. The devices come in colours such as Midnight Blue, Arctic Purple, Charcoal, and Cloudy Blue.

One of the standout features of the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G is their support for HD voice, something we also see in Jio’s latest Jio Bharat phones. The company has also integrated UPI payment functionality into these feature phones, enabling users to pay digitally using Scan and Pay.

The Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G come equipped with built-in rear camera for capturing moments, an SD card slot for expandable storage up to 32GB, a music player for enjoying music, and an auto call recorder with increased storage capacity. Nokia 1102G and Nokia 110 4G (2023) comes with 1000 and 1450 mAh battery respectively and expandable 32GB storage.

Ravi Kunwar, Vice President of HMD Global, expressed his enthusiasm for the new feature phones, stating, “Continuing our push to give the best phone experience with revolutionary features to our consumers, the Nokia 110 4G & Nokia 110 2G reinforces our leadership with its remarkable features.” Kunwar also emphasized the company’s commitment to empowering feature phone users and enabling them to adapt effortlessly to the changing times.

The Nokia 110 4G will be available in two colours- Midnight Blue and Artic Purple. Nokia 110 2G will be available in two colours- Charcoal & Cloudy Blue. The phone can be purchased from retail stores, on Nokia.com/phones , and online partner stores.

The price for Nokia 110 4G (2023) will be Rs 2499 and Nokia 110 2G (2023) will be Rs 1699.

