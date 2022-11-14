Noise IntelliBuds: Gesture controls bring an extra smart edge

Guess what’s common to most consumer devices these days: Less is more. For instance, the latest laptops are thinner without USB ports, mobile phones come with no home buttons and headphones are without wires. In the realm of audio technology, gadgets are going wire-free like plants shed leaves in autumn. Wireless earbuds are the new rage, widely advertised as True Wireless Stereo (TWS); these use Bluetooth signals instead of wires or cables to transfer sound.

Wireless earbuds from Apple, Samsung and Sony are sought-after, but they are pricey. If you are in the market for a good yet affordable option, then IntelliBuds earbuds by Noise are worth your hard-earned money. A gesture-controlled TWS priced at `4,999, this is the second product developed at the homegrown brand’s tech incubator, Noise Labs. Consumers can now shake their heads to reject a call or change a music track and nod their heads to accept calls no matter what they’re doing. The device has trained algorithms to work in different situations like standing, sitting, walking, running, and going up or down the stairs.

Another interesting feature is the Hot Voice Command. All you need to do is say ‘Hey Headphones’ followed by the command – Accept/Reject for incoming calls, Play/Pause/Next/ Previous for music, Transparency On/Off to activate the mode, and Assistant to access the respective features.

Music Sharing among multiple users is another innovative feature. Users can pair secondary IntelliBuds to the primary one without having to connect with the main device (smartphone or laptop, wherever you are consuming media from). All you need to do is press and hold the right bud to activate the music-sharing option on the primary buds and press and hold on the left bud on the secondary buds to activate music receiving.

You can actively use voice commands to turn on the Transparency Mode when in public or turn it off when not, to cut down on the background disturbance. For music lovers, the company has added a customised Equalizer to allow them to fine-tune their music-listening experience.

Connected with the Android-compatible app NoiseFit Smart, the Noise IntelliBuds offer a whole new level of personalisation including a remote selfie control and fast mute adding to the overall ease of use. Outfitted with smart battery optimisation and Instacharge, the IntelliBuds give 9-hour battery life on a single charge with 36 hours of playtime. Additionally, they come equipped with HyperSync and a power-packed 600mAh battery.

One thing that makes IntelliBuds stand out from the crowd is how comfortable they are. These are super lightweight and you will basically forget that you have them on. They offer a decent audio output, though I feel sound quality could have been better. Connectivity with the mobile phone or laptop is steady and there is decent battery backup. Good for music lovers on a budget.

KEY FEATURES

Smart gesture controls Up to 36 hours playtime

30 minute charge = 9 hours of playtime

Customisable equaliser

Transparency mode, music sharing

Estimated street price: Rs 4,999

