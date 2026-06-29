The idea of earbuds has traditionally been simple – block the outside world and bring the music closer. But with audio devices now being used for calls, workouts, travel and work, the focus is shifting towards a more balanced experience. The Noise ALT Buds Open takes this approach with an open-ear design, offering personal audio without completely cutting users off from their surroundings.

Unlike conventional in-ear earbuds, the ALT Buds Open does not sit inside the ear canal. It uses a liquid silicone hook and flexible memory wire that allow the earbuds to rest naturally on the ear without sealing it shut. This makes them comfortable for longer listening sessions and reduces the feeling of pressure often associated with traditional earbuds.

The earbuds come with 13mm drivers and support high resolution audio through the LHDC codec, delivering a detailed and spacious sound experience. The open-ear design creates a more natural listening profile, keeping vocals clear while allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings.

That awareness is where the ALT Buds Open stands out. Whether you are walking outdoors, working in a shared environment or taking calls while multitasking, the ability to hear ambient sounds adds a practical advantage. These earbuds are less about blocking the world out and more about fitting seamlessly into everyday routines.

For calls, the quad-mic AI setup helps improve voice clarity by reducing background distractions. The addition of dual-device pairing also makes switching between a smartphone and laptop easier, especially for users balancing work and personal use.

Battery performance adds to the convenience. The earbuds offer upto 35 hours of total playback with the charging case, while the InstaCharge feature provides around 3.2 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge. This makes them a reliable companion for users who are constantly on the move.

The Noise ALT Buds Open brings a fresh perspective to personal audio. With its comfortable open-ear design, strong battery life and smart connectivity features, it offers a practical alternative to traditional earbuds – keeping users connected to their music while staying connected to the world around them.