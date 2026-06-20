In one of the most closely watched talent moves in artificial intelligence this year, Nobel Prize-winning scientist John Jumper has announced that he is leaving Google’s AI research arm DeepMind to join rival AI startup Anthropic.

Jumper is not just another AI researcher changing employers. He is the scientist who helped build AlphaFold, the breakthrough artificial intelligence system that solved one of biology’s longest-standing challenges — predicting the three-dimensional structure of proteins from their amino acid sequences. The achievement earned Jumper and DeepMind co-founder and chief executive Demis Hassabis the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

“After nearly nine years, I have decided to leave Google DeepMind and join Anthropic,” Jumper said in a post on X, adding that he would first take some time to recharge.

The departure is significant not only because of Jumper’s scientific credentials but because it highlights a broader shift underway in artificial intelligence.

Increasingly, some of the world’s most sought-after AI researchers are gravitating toward specialised AI startups such as Anthropic and OpenAI, despite the deep pockets of technology giants such as Google DeepMind.

Why John Jumper matters

Before AlphaFold, determining a protein’s structure could take researchers months or even years of laboratory work. AlphaFold dramatically compressed that process, allowing scientists to predict protein structures computationally with unprecedented accuracy. The system has since generated more than 200 million protein structure predictions, becoming a widely used tool in biology, drug discovery and medical research.

The breakthrough is widely regarded as one of the strongest examples of artificial intelligence creating tangible scientific value beyond chatbots and productivity tools.

In announcing the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, the Nobel committee cited AlphaFold’s ability to solve a decades-old scientific challenge.

The real story: AI’s talent battle

Jumper’s exit comes at a time when competition for elite AI researchers has become one of Silicon Valley’s defining contests. Technology companies and AI startups are spending aggressively to recruit a relatively small pool of scientists capable of advancing frontier AI systems.

The past few years have seen top tier technologists, AI researchers and scientists jump between tech giants, start-ups, research labs and founding their own venture.

Google Deep Mind, Space X, Meta, Anthropic and Open AI have been engaged in a battle for recruiting some of the brightest minds in tech over the past few years, often offering compensation packages running into millions of dollars.

The competition has become so intense that companies are increasingly hiring entire research teams, acquiring startups primarily for their talent, and offering researchers unprecedented freedom to pursue ambitious projects as per experts interviewed by Reuters.

John Jumper’s hire comes on the heels of a string of new additions to Anthropic through 2026.

In May, Andrej Karpathy, a co-founder of OpenAI and former head of AI at Tesla, joined the company from his own start-up, Eureka Labs, to build a team focused on using Claude to accelerate Claude’s own pretraining research.

Jumper’s move is the third high-profile departure from Google DeepMind in a matter of months.

Days earlier, Noam Shazeer, co-lead of Google’s Gemini model and a co-author of the 2017 paper that introduced the transformer architecture underpinning most modern AI systems, announced he was leaving for OpenAI..

“I’m excited to share that I’ll be joining OpenAI and look forward to working with the exceptional team there,” Shazeer wrote, adding that “it was a difficult decision to move on” and that he was “incredibly proud of the amazing team at Google.

The transfer came less than two years after Google reportedly spent $2.7 billion to reacquire Character.AI, the startup Shazeer had co-founded.

Industry analysts interviewed by Reuters say startups such as Anthropic and OpenAI often appeal to researchers because they offer a more focused research environment and fewer layers of corporate bureaucracy.

Reuters reported that the demand for top AI talent has become so intense that leading labs are willing to do almost anything to secure high-profile researchers. For Anthropic, the hire represents more than a recruitment win.

The company, best known for its Claude family of AI models, gains a scientist whose work demonstrated how artificial intelligence can accelerate scientific discovery, a field increasingly viewed as the next major frontier for AI development.

A loss for Google, but also a sign of AI’s evolution

DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis publicly praised Jumper’s contribution, saying AlphaFold changed the world and demonstrated how AI could benefit science and medicine.

For Google, the departure is another reminder that retaining top AI talent may prove as important as building larger models or investing in more computing power.

The industry’s next phase may no longer be defined solely by who has the biggest AI model. It may increasingly be determined by who can attract the handful of researchers capable of discovering entirely new applications for artificial intelligence.