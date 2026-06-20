Nobel Laureate John Jumper resigned from Google DeepMind after nearly nine years to join Anthropic on Friday. The well-known scientist had played a central role in the development of AlphaFold — leading the AI project just six months after completing his PhD. He won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry alongside Demis Hassabis in 2024 for their work on artificial intelligence.

“A bit of news: After nearly 9 years, I have decided to leave Google DeepMind and join Anthropic (after taking some time to recharge). I am incredibly grateful for my time at GDM…it is a special place, and I’ll still be excited to hear about what amazing things they discover next,” Jumper posted on X.

He also thanked Hassabis for “taking a real chance” and letting me lead the AlphaFold team just six months after finishing my PhD, and the entire GDM team taught me so much about how to do great science.

“Thanks John for an extraordinary partnership and wonderful collaboration over the past 9 years! What we achieved with AlphaFold changed the world, and showed the field what was possible with AI for science and medicine, lighting the way for how AI can benefit humanity,” came the response.

From Google’s AlphaFold team to Anthropic

During his tenure, Jumper played a central role in the development of AlphaFold, an AI system that revolutionised protein structure prediction and significantly advanced the field of structural biology. The breakthrough has been widely regarded as one of the most important applications of artificial intelligence in science, enabling researchers to better understand disease mechanisms and drug discovery pathways.

Jumper is expected to contribute to cutting-edge AI systems focused on reliability, interpretability, and responsible development at Anthropic.

Who is John Jumper?

John Jumper is a computational biologist and AI researcher best known for co-leading the AlphaFold project at Google DeepMind. With a PhD in theoretical chemistry, he joined DeepMind and quickly rose to prominence in the field of protein structure prediction.

He helped develop AlphaFold2, which achieved unprecedented accuracy in predicting protein folding. In recognition of these contributions, Jumper was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2024, jointly with other key contributors to AlphaFold’s development.

His work has had far-reaching impact across biology and medicine, accelerating research in drug discovery and molecular science.