No more layoffs at Twitter: Musk starts actively recruiting new talent after firing 50% staff

Twitter is planning to begin hiring again after trimming down nearly two-thirds of its 7,500-person workforce in last three weeks. Company’s new CEO Musk has said that Twitter is done firing and will now actively start hiring, starting with roles in engineering and sales.

According to The Verge, Musk told employees on Monday that the company will no more fire employees and will start “actively recruiting for roles in engineering and sales” adding that employees are encouraged to make referrals. This update comes after past reports that said Musk was planning to fire more employees from sales and partnership teams on Monday. The latest update means that the firing episode could finally be over at Twitter.

While Musk did not specify the kinds of engineering or sales roles he was looking for, he did express his liking for those who “who are great at writing software” adding that they will be given the “highest priority.” During the same all-hands meeting, Musk also clarified that the company had no plans to relocate its headquarters to Texas. However, the company is also not denying from a possibility of having two headquarters with one located in California and the other in Texas.

“If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case,” he was quoted by the news website. “This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter.”

While the meeting saw no mention of the large number of job cuts that have happened in the last few weeks, Musk acknowledged that the current restructuring at Twitter will “have a lot of mistakes” but “stabilize over time.” He also suggested that it would be a good idea to “somewhat decentralize things” by setting up engineering teams in Japan, India, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Musk after two weeks of acquiring Twitter wrote an email to employees banning remote work policy unless he’s “personally approved it.” He also warned employees to gear up for “difficult times ahead” due to the economic slowdown in the US.

