Things aren’t easy for GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games. At a time when the game studio is actively testing its upcoming blockbuster title, Grand Theft Auto VI, to get it ready for a launch later in November 2026, the company has now become a prey to a cyberattack by the hacker group called ShinyHunters.

The cyber threat group, called ShinyHunters, has added Rockstar Games to its dark web leak site, issuing an ultimatum to force the GTA developer to pay ransom by April 14, 2026. The hacker group warns that the refusal to pay the ransom could lead to the public release of allegedly stolen confidential data along with additional “annoying digital problems.”

Rockstar Games quickly confirmed the incident in a formal statement, describing it as a limited third-party data breach. “We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. This incident has no impact on our organisation or our players,” the company said. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, has not issued additional public comments so far.

GTA 6 developer faces a cyberattack

On April 12, 2026, ShinyHunters posted on their leak site, “Rockstar Games, your Snowflake instances were compromised thanks to Anodot.com. Pay or leak. This is a final warning to reach out by 14 Apr 2026 before we leak, along with several annoying (digital) problems that’ll come your way.”

The hackers claimed they compromised Rockstar’s systems indirectly by targeting a third-party SaaS cloud-cost monitoring tool called Anodot.com. They stole authentication tokens that granted access to another third-party managed cloud-native data platform (including Snowflake instances) used by Rockstar, effectively impersonating a legitimate internal service.

Not the first time Rockstar Games faced cyberattack

The incident is reminiscent of a major cyber embarrassment the studio faced in late 2023, when the first official trailer for GTA 6 was leaked online just hours before its planned debut. The leak trailer, which spread rapidly on social media, forced Rockstar to release the trailer early on December 5, 2023. The trailer, which gave the world the first glimpse at the neon-drenced setup of Leonida County and the nostalgic Vice City, along with confirmation of a franchise-first female protagonist called Lucia, became one of the most viewed gaming trailers ever. It also confirmed the game’s original launch timeline, which was set in October 2025 back then. The game has since been delayed multiple times, with Rockstar Games currently aiming for a November 2026 release.

While the 2023 trailer leak involved early gameplay footage and was not linked to a ransomware group, the current incident involves potential corporate data accessed via supply-chain vulnerabilities rather than direct game assets.

ShinyHunters, also known as UNC6040, is a well-known cyber extortion group previously responsible for high-profile attacks, including stealing user data from Google.

Cybersecurity experts have highlighted that the stolen authentication tokens highlight risks associated with third-party services, though automated token rotation can limit long-term damage.