China on Wednesday clarified that it has not banned the use of Apple’s iPhones by the government officials. However, it did speak about ‘some security issues.’

Addressing the media in Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry said that the country has not issued a ban on the purchase and use of foreign phone brands. This was in response to media reports that earlier said some government agencies and firms had told staff to stop using Apple’s iPhones at work.

“We notice that there have been some security incidents concerning Apple phones,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. However, she didn’t elaborate on the ‘security concerns.’

When questioned about the reports, she mentioned that the Chinese government attaches great importance to information and cyber security and treats both domestic and foreign companies as equals.

In a recent report by Reuters, it was mentioned that China had extended the existing restrictions on the use of iphones by state employees which prohibited the staff at central government agencies from using Apple mobiles at work.

This presumed ban has coincided with the rising tensions between Beijing and Washington which signals growth of challenges for Apple which relies on China heavily for revenue growth and manufacturing.

Initial reports had mentioned that employees at certain Chinese government agencies have been banned from using iPhones. The report also mentioned that Chinese officials are being encouraged to use Huawei phones or phones from other prominent domestic companies.

The Chinese government’s decision to prohibit the use of iPhones by officials may be perceived as retaliation for similar US steps against Chinese tech firms, which might have an effect not only on Apple but also on other well-known foreign companies with strong Chinese roots.

China, according to Mao, hopes that all mobile phone providers will adhere carefully to its laws and rules and “strengthen information security management”.

As technology has grown to be a significant national security concern for Beijing and Washington, China has placed an increasing emphasis on adopting locally created tech products.