Nintendo Switch 2 will feature a better processor, woos devs with DLSS support

Nintendo’s game is still on. Nintendo Switch 2 is on the verge of releasing next year. The rumours are making rounds on the internet, but not everything you see there is the right information but some could be, as Nintendo reportedly showed the upcoming handheld gaming device to select press associates at Gamescom 2023. Not only was the Nintendo Switch 2 revealed, but also a special edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild from 2017.

Folks at Eurogamer reported that dev presentations took place at the same media event. Among the demos was a revisit to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was a launch title for the original Nintendo Switch in 2017 and already performed well at 60 FPS on the console.

Nintendo Switch 2 comes stronger than ever, most likely

The much-anticipated Switch 2 demo features an upgraded version of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, offering superior quality compared to the original Switch. This demonstrates that the Switch 2 will boast significantly greater power than its predecessor.

Even more, during the media event, the Switch 2 presentation was reportedly said to feature NVIDIA’s DLSS, which makes it compete with the likes of PS5 and Series X, but Nintendo won’t likely do so. It could be shown to attract devs to hit this space.

Also Read | Remember Clubhouse? App that went viral during pandemic pivots from live audio to messaging

Why so? Because DLSS support is a big advantage and dev-favourite as it would allow Nintendo games to run at higher frames and resolution with battery efficiency, so, overall a better experience

Currently, Nintendo Switch comes in three variants – Lite, Original, and OLED variant. Prices start at $199.99 in the US. There is space for customisations, available on the Nintendo official site.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.