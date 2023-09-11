scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Nintendo Switch 2 will feature a better processor, woos devs with DLSS support

Nintendo Switch 2 is likely a beast-in-making if things are on the right horizon.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Nintendo Switch 2 will feature a better processor, woos devs with DLSS support
Nintendo Switch 2 is likely a beast-in-making if things are on the right horizon.

Nintendo’s game is still on. Nintendo Switch 2 is on the verge of releasing next year. The rumours are making rounds on the internet, but not everything you see there is the right information but some could be, as Nintendo reportedly showed the upcoming handheld gaming device to select press associates at Gamescom 2023. Not only was the Nintendo Switch 2 revealed, but also a special edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild from 2017.

Folks at Eurogamer reported that dev presentations took place at the same media event. Among the demos was a revisit to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was a launch title for the original Nintendo Switch in 2017 and already performed well at 60 FPS on the console.

Also Read | Samsung S23 FE will be “affordable” S23 series smartphone; renders out

Also Read

Nintendo Switch 2 comes stronger than ever, most likely

The much-anticipated Switch 2 demo features an upgraded version of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, offering superior quality compared to the original Switch. This demonstrates that the Switch 2 will boast significantly greater power than its predecessor.

Even more, during the media event, the Switch 2 presentation was reportedly said to feature NVIDIA’s DLSS, which makes it compete with the likes of PS5 and Series X, but Nintendo won’t likely do so. It could be shown to attract devs to hit this space. 

Also Read | Remember Clubhouse? App that went viral during pandemic pivots from live audio to messaging

Why so? Because DLSS support is a big advantage and dev-favourite as it would allow Nintendo games to run at higher frames and resolution with battery efficiency, so, overall a better experience

Currently, Nintendo Switch comes in three variants – Lite, Original, and OLED variant. Prices start at $199.99 in the US. There is space for customisations, available on the Nintendo official site.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on TwitterInstagramLinkedInFacebook.

More Stories on
technology news

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 15:26 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS