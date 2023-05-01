New TRAI rules that mandate telcos to cut down on spam calls with AI go into effect: Everything to know

Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) is getting serious about spam calls. The regulatory body has brought new measures aimed at protecting consumers from unwanted communication calls and messages. The move comes in response to the increasing number of fraud and harassment cases reported by telecom users.

Under the new regulations, all telecom companies, including Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL, will have to implement AI spam filters for their call and SMS services. These filters will help identify and block fake and promotional calls and messages from unknown sources, which are often used by scammers to swindle money from unsuspecting people. It is set to come into effect starting May 1.

Bharti Airtel has confirmed that it will implement the AI filter service, while Reliance Jio is expected to follow shortly. This decision is expected to provide significant relief to Indian telecom users who are everyday harassed with spam calls and messages.

According to Telecom Talk report, in addition to the implementation of AI spam filters, the government has also requested that telecom companies introduce a Call ID feature that will display the caller’s name and photo on the recipient’s mobile phone screen. This is to improve call safety by enabling customers to identify callers and avoid answering unwanted calls. The telecom companies have reportedly expressed reluctance to implement it due to concerns over privacy. They may view it as a potential infringement on customers’ personal data and are therefore hesitant to adopt the technology.