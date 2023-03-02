New Telegram for macOS update brings power saving mode, performance improvements and more

Telegram for macOS has rolled out a new update that brings in several features and performance improvements. The updated version of the app now includes a power saving mode, which turns on automatically based on battery charge. This feature will come in handy for users who often use their MacBook or MacBook Pro for longer periods without a power source.

In addition to the power saving mode, Telegram for macOS also introduces a new switch that allows users to disable all resource-intensive processes with one click. This feature can improve the overall performance of the app, making it more responsive and faster.

Another notable feature of the new update is the individual autoplay settings for videos, GIFs, stickers, animated emoji, and more to offer more control over their media viewing experience on Telegram.

The new update for Telegram for macOS further improves the app’s performance by addressing several bugs and issues. The new features are designed to improve the app’s usability and make it more accessible to Mac users. The latest version bumps up the Telegram for macOS to version 9.4.1. These updates are available only for Telegram on macOS which is meant just for Macs.

These updates come a month after Telegram released the 9.4 version update for Telegram for macOS. This update segments the emojis by putting them into categories like “love”, “sleeping”, “celebration” and more.

The premium Telegram users get the ability to translate entire chats in real time as they scroll through or receive new messages. The Network Usage section in Settings has been updated to show the data consumption. The update also includes a new tool to create profile pictures using stickers and animated emojis.