scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

New tech war? China bans govt officials from using iPhones

China’s surprising iPhone ban for officials triggers a sharp drop in Apple stock, raising tech tension concerns.

Written by Breaking News Desk
china, usa, iphone, apple
China Bans Iphone (Reuters)

China has reportedly prohibited central government officials from using iPhones, according to unnamed sources cited by The Wall Street Journal. Apple’s stock experienced a significant 3.6% decline on Wednesday, closing at $182.91 in New York, marking its most substantial daily drop in a month. Prior to this development, Apple’s stock had surged by 46% over the course of the year.

Reports from The Wall Street Journal indicate that managers have been conveying this ban to their employees through chat groups and meetings. CNN attempted to contact China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Apple (AAPL) for comments but has not received a response as of yet.

A source familiar with Chinese central government agencies, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter, informed CNN that Chinese officials had been unofficially avoiding iPhones even before the pandemic, despite the absence of a formal policy. This source also noted that central government officials now tend to favor smartphones produced by prominent domestic companies, particularly Huawei.

Also Read

This move follows a pattern where certain Chinese government ministries previously banned Teslas from their premises due to security concerns, as reported by CNN in June 2022. Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, made a high-profile visit to China in March, underscoring the country’s significance as both a major market and a manufacturing hub, contributing approximately 19% of Apple’s total revenue.

The ban on iPhones for government officials in China may be seen as a response to similar actions taken by the United States against Chinese tech companies, potentially impacting not only Apple but also other prominent foreign brands deeply rooted in China.

It is noteworthy that China’s Huawei and ZTE have long faced restrictions imposed by the US government, and in November 2022, the Biden administration prohibited the approval of new telecommunications equipment from these companies, citing concerns about national security. Additionally, TikTok has been banned from devices issued by various US institutions over worries that the Chinese government could access user data through its parent company, Bytedance, further emphasizing the ongoing tension between the US and Chinese tech entities.

More Stories on
Apple iPhone
China
USA

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 12:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS