Global mobile technology company OnePlus unveiled the pricing of its new Nord 3 5G, along with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, on July 5 during its Summer Launch Event. Pricing the new mid-range OnePlus Nord 3 5G competitively at Rs. 33,999, the company expects the product to touch newer heights in sales than its predecessors, the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord 2, and OnePlus Nord 2T, when it goes on sale on July 15.

With the high performance and the unique photography features OnePlus is known for, the Nord 3 5G is considered a strong contender for one of the fastest performing phones ever. It features an elegant design and comes in stunning shades of Misty Green and Tempest Grey. Bringing back the popular feature of the alert slider in the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the company has ensured that the users get a high-quality and clear display with a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.5% with side bezels measuring just 1.46mm.

Giving a far better CPU performance than the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with an overall improved GPU performance, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G boasts the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Ever had a phone that kept up to 44 apps running simultaneously? The OnePlus Nord 3 5G does that and more. With a 5000 mAh battery that ensures higher longevity, its 80W SUPERVOOC charging and OnePlus’s Battery Health Engine technology ensure that the Nord 3 5G charges faster and safer for up to 1600 charging cycles.

OnePlus is known for its incredible photography hardware, and the Nord 3 5G is no different, carrying the legacy of the smash hit OnePlus 11 5G. The users will get brilliant images each time with the Nord 3 5G due to its 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor and OnePlus’ unique algorithms. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G also boasts OxygenOS 13.1, which gives much reduced application power consumption and faster app installation than its predecessors.

Another amazing product that was unveiled at the Summer Event Launch was the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is priced at Rs 2199 and comes in two variants: Deep Grey, which went on sale on July 5, and the Triple Blue variant, which goes on sale on July 15.

With exceptional bass performance and high durability, the Nord Buds 2r are the best value-for-money TWS earbuds on the market currently. The Nord Buds 2r is powered by 12.4mm extra-large drivers, which give wonderfully accurate sound quality to any music. Its Dual Mics and an AI Clear Call Algorithm separate out ambient noise for precise human voices during phone calls.

Proving to be the best companion for users during a workout or outdoor adventure, the Nord Buds 2r is highly durable with a powerful and long battery life, IP55 water and sweat resistance, and a Smooth Ergonomic Design. The Nord Buds 2r supports Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be available in Misty Green and Tempest Grey from July 15 and is competitively priced at Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and at Rs. 37,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB variant.

Talking about their association, Mr. Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India said, “Our long-term engagement with OnePlus has won millions of hearts in India. The OnePlus Nord series is a true testament of power and performance, coupled with best-in-class, flagship-grade features. We are thrilled to once again engage with OnePlus and launch the OnePlus Nord 3 5G on Prime Day ensuring not only great value, but also quick, reliable and safe delivery to customers pan India”.

OnePlus is also presenting buyers with various amazing offers. Customers of select banks can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 with Credit Cards, Debit cards, and Credit Card EMIs from July 15–25 on OnePlus Nord 3 5G. They can also opt for No-cost EMI for up to 6 months on select bank cards during the time period. A one-year warranty plan is also available for customers for just Rs 99, and they can earn 2X Redcoins on purchasing the Nord 3 5G. Another special Redcoin discount of up to Rs 1000 if purchased between July 15 and July 25 on oneplus.in is also available.

Customers of JioPlus (Postpaid) also get additional benefits on the Rs 399 plan, which provides 75 GB monthly data, along with special benefits up to Rs 4500, which include additional 100 GB of data (additional 10 GB of data per month for 10 months) worth INR 1000 on buying OnePlus Nord 3 5G. This offer also enables customers to avail additional coupons worth Rs 3500 from Swiggy, Ajio, Ferns and Petals, Ixigo, Abhibus, and ET Prime, and is valid from July 15. Users with Android and iOS smartphones can avail a special exchange offer of Rs 2,000 from July 16 to July 25. Apart from this, customers who purchase the Nord 3 5G from Amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select partner stores starting July 15 can get free Nord Buds. This offer is valid while stock lasts.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is available across oneplus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, OnePlus Experience stores, and select partner stores.