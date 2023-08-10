New Instagram Threads feature update to prove you’re real on Mastodon: Why it’s a big deal

Meta aims to make its newly launched Threads app more interoperable. In view of this, it has rolled out a new feature for the app that allows users to verify their Threads profile links on decentralised social media platforms like Mastodon. The new feature was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a Threads post from Instagram. This makes it easier for users to prove that they own the Threads profile that they are linking to on other platforms.

The Threads app recently received several other updates like you can now share threads in Instagram DMs by tapping the share button and clicking on “Send on Instagram.” You can now see all the threads that you’ve liked by heading to your profile, go to settings and select “Your likes.” Threads also allows you to sort the accounts you follow as well ability to attach alt-text.

Mosseri in the same thread also announced the roll out of Threads support for “rel=me links.” He says that the feature will help users verify their identity on platforms like Mastodon. Threads users can add their Threads profile link on supported platforms to verify their identity.

“We’ve also rolled out Threads support for rel=me links to help you verify your identity on platforms like Mastodon. You can now add your Threads profile link on supported platforms to verify your identity,” he wrote.

In case you are confused what are rel=me links, here’s how a Mastodon support page tries explains it- “If you put an HTTPS link in your profile metadata, Mastodon checks if that link resolves to a web page that links back to your Mastodon profile with a special rel=me attribute. If so, you get a verification checkmark next to that link, since you are confirmed as the owner. Likewise, Mastodon puts rel=”me” on the links within profile metadata.”

To break it down in simpler words, say you have a Mastodon account. In your account, if you put an HTTPS link which could be a link to anything- a blog or any web page. Now when you enter this link in Mastodon, it wants to make sure that you own this website and to ensure that it checks if the webpage you linked to has a special tag or a secret sign that points back to your Mastodon account. This special tag is called “rel=me.” If your website has this special tag, Mastodon knows that you are the true owner of that website and puts a little checkmark of verification next to the link on your Mastodon account.

