New Excel features announced by Microsoft: Details

A series of new functions were added to Microsoft Excel on Tuesday. It is covered in the web, Mac and Windows versions among which Excel for web has the largest number of updates. Microsoft has added a new tool in Excel using which images can be added to the cells as an alternative to text.

Microsoft says that all the new features are a result of users’ feedback. The other functions that are added include “Formula by Example”, “Formula Suggestions”, “Formula Suggestions”, “Suggested Links” and “Add search bar in queries pane.”

The new images tool of Excel was first suspected in August. Using this fresh feature users can source images from a location which can be added into the cells. Apart from the, functions involved with this tool are sorting, filtering, moving and resizing images.

The other newly added features that were added alongside the images features is “Formula by Example”. It identifies a pattern intelligence and when users perform a task manually with repetitive data then a “Flash Fill” like option is shown to the users which shows suggestions that replaces static texts.

“Formula Suggestion” is another feature that suggests SUM, AVERAGE, MIN, MAX, COUNTA and COUNTA by typing the “=” sign in a cell or on the formula bar. It is based on contextual insights from the data on the spreadsheet that is already existing.

The “Suggested Links” feature on the other hand offers collusion for broken external links to Cloud workbooks. Using this feature, Excel will give suggestions regarding new locations directly to fix the broken links and allow a new cloud workbook storing the data.

“Add search bar in queries pane”, will offer a better way to look for files using the new search bar offered to Excel for web within the Queries search pane.

Other than the features that have been rolled out recently, some more features might be added and offered to Insiders in the initial stage.

ALSO READ | Microsoft partners with Meta; brings Office 365 apps to the Metaverse

ALSO READ | Microsoft partners with MSDE, CBC for India’s civil servants’ capacity building