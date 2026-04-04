With the recent overhaul of the Aadhaar mobile app, a quiet but significant battle is brewing between two government-backed digital platforms — the Aadhaar app and DigiLocker, with both of them aiming to replace physical documents in daily life. While both apps promise to make carrying IDs and certificates easy in the modern digital era, their growing overlap has also triggered a key question: Does India really need two separate digital identity solutions that appear to do almost the same job? Do you need to keep both the Aadhaar app and the DigiLocker app installed on your smartphone?

Let’s find out.

DigiLocker and new Aadhaar app: Same purpose?

DigiLocker functions primarily as a secure digital locker — a cloud-based storage where citizens can store and retrieve a wide range of official documents such as driving licences, vehicle registration papers, educational certificates, and more.

The revamped Aadhaar app, on the other hand, is evolving into a powerful real-time identity verification tool. It allows users to instantly prove their identity through secure QR codes and advanced face authentication, without revealing full personal details.

However, the lines between these two apps are increasingly blurring. Today, both apps are being used for similar everyday purposes — traffic stops, hotel check-ins, KYC processes, and document verification.

For the average citizen, the technical difference between “document storage” and “live identity authentication” often doesn’t matter. What matters is whether the app works when needed.

Why DigiLocker still leads

Despite the new Aadhaar app’s upgrades, DigiLocker continues to enjoy wider acceptance across India. Here is why:

– It supports a much broader range of government-issued documents under one roof.

– Banks, telecom companies, insurance firms, and even traffic police in many states are already well-integrated with DigiLocker.

– Users have developed familiarity with showing DigiLocker PDFs as valid substitutes for physical copies.

In many ways, DigiLocker has become the default “digital wallet” for Indians.

Where the new Aadhaar app stands

The new Aadhaar app is not trying to replace DigiLocker. Instead, it is trying to address the concerns related to secure authentication. Its standout features include:

– Face authentication that removes dependency on OTPs or biometrics like fingerprints.

– Secure QR codes that allow instant verification while masking sensitive information.

– Minimal data sharing, making it ideal for high-security scenarios such as new SIM issuance, bank account updates, or delivery-based identity checks.

In situations where simply showing a stored document is not enough and live proof of identity is required, the Aadhaar app offers a clear advantage. Hence, whether you are buying a new SIM card or getting your ID verified via courier, you can rely on the Aadhaar app.

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Aadhaar app vs DigiLocker: Which is better?

DigiLocker is essentially a comprehensive document vault and the Aadhaar app is a go-to tool for live identity authentication. While both have their usefullness as far document ID verification is concerned, DigiLocker holds the edge in popularity and acceptance, and hence, turns out to be the only app you should have on your phone.

That said, with its focus on secure, real-time authentication, the Aadhaar app is positioning itself as the future of digital identity.