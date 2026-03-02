After Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned the industry about future of software engineering, Alexander Embiricos, head of product development for OpenAI’s Codex, has pushed back against Amodei’s warnings, declaring that “there’s actually never been a better time to be an engineer.” In an episode of The Twenty Minute VC podcast hosted by Harry Stebbings, recorded just days before Amodei’s comments, Embiricos expressed strong optimism about the opportunities AI tools are creating for developers.

“Basically, there’s actually never been a better time to be an engineer because you have incredible tooling available to you to get an incredible amount done,” he stated. He urged engineers to remain “very optimistic,” arguing that advanced AI assistance enables individuals and small teams to achieve outsized results through better productivity and innovation.

Contrasting views on AI’s impact on coders

Amodei had initially cautioned that coding and software engineering roles face significant disruption and potential job losses within the next one to five years due to rapid AI advancements. His remarks highlighted vulnerability in the sector, particularly at entry levels, where AI tools are already automating routine coding tasks and contributing to workforce shifts at major tech firms.

Embiricos countered this view by highlighting empowerment over replacement. He advised engineers to focus on building high-quality projects that demonstrate initiative and judgment – qualities that stand out in hiring. “When someone writes to me with some interesting thoughts and a link to an interesting project, that gets my attention much more than a normal resume does,” he noted. He acknowledged the “incredibly fierce” competition for AI talent, even at OpenAI, where securing top candidates requires substantial effort.

The role of personal projects and AI tooling

The difference in perspective between the views from both the titans of the industry give rise to contrasting takes. While Dario Amodei has always been the voice stressing the risks and the need for caution amid automation, Embiricos frames AI as a powerful multiplier for human capability. Codex, as a developer-focused tool, allows engineers to prototype faster, debug more efficiently, and tackle complex problems with less manual effort.

However, in the broader context, the tech industry is witnessing continued hiring of skilled engineers despite the rise of these AI coding tools. Entry-level software roles have seen reduced demand in some areas due to AI-assisted coding, yet AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic continue to recruit skilled engineers. Embiricos’ comments reinforce that adaptability, strong personal projects, and comfort with AI tooling will be key differentiators in a competitive landscape.