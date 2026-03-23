British Army veteran Jon L. Noble, who was paralysed below the neck from a C4 spinal cord injury, has reached a major milestone – spent 100 days with Neuralink N1 brain-computer interface implant. In a heartfelt update shared on X (formerly Twitter), Noble described the technology as life-changing, stating he “can’t imagine life without it” and highlighting how it has restored his ability to interact with digital devices entirely through thought.

Noble, identified as patient number 18 globally (and the fifth in the UK), received the N1 implant in London on December 11, 2025, as part of Neuralink’s ongoing clinical trials. The procedure, performed under general anesthesia, involved a small incision and a robotic system that precisely placed 1,024 ultra-thin threads into his motor cortex. He was discharged the next day after just 12 hours in hospital, with the surgical scar fading noticeably by day seven and visible healing starting within three days.

Neuralink patient reports rapid progress

Two weeks post-surgery, the implant was paired with a MacBook, allowing initial calibration sessions guided by Neuralink engineers. By the third week, basic functions like scrolling, clicking, and typing felt intuitive and second nature. He transitioned from being a complete Mac novice to a proficient “power user” faster than anticipated.

However, a standout achievement came by day 80 when Noble began playing World of Warcraft entirely hands-free via mind control. He shared a video clip on X demonstrating the capability. “Initially, it was challenging, but with practice, the brain and the interface synchronised effectively,” he explained.

Now at 100 days, controlling the cursor, navigating applications, and gaming at full speed have become seamless parts of his routine.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been 100 days since I received my Neuralink N1 implant. Looking back, the whole journey feels like science fiction that somehow became my everyday reality.



The surgery on Day 0 was surprisingly easy. A quick general anaesthetic, a small… pic.twitter.com/jmqA428RuV — Jon L. Noble🇬🇧 (@CheckCanopy) March 22, 2026

“The N1 didn’t just give me a new way to use a computer — it gave me a new way to live,” Noble wrote. “The freedom is addictive,” he added. He focused on communicating with the physical world using his mind alone, allowing him to restore a level of independence that quadriplegia had taken away.

Neuralink allows for practical advancement

Neuralink’s PRIME and related trials continue to expand, with approximately 19 implants completed worldwide by late 2025 (around 12 in the US and several in the UK under the GB-PRIME study). Noble’s experience builds on earlier patients, including the first who played games and posted online using thoughts alone.

Sorry about the delay, but as promised here’s a short clip of me on World of Warcraft using only my BCI to control my character. It amazes me every single day. @neuralink are changing lives. @Blizzard_Ent pic.twitter.com/2SNZief1jv — Jon L. Noble🇬🇧 (@CheckCanopy) March 15, 2026

The update has drawn widespread support on social media from people with disabilities, gamers, students, and scientists. Noble’s story, including a recent interview detailing his military background as a paratrooper, his injury, qualification for the trial, and daily life with the implant, has inspired discussions on restoring control and exploring integrations like robotic arms.

While still in early stages, these milestones highlight the potential of brain-computer interfaces to transform accessibility and quality of life for those with severe mobility impairments.