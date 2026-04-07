Netflix has come up with a tool for creators and filmmakers that could change the way movies are produced. The streaming giant has announced a new AI-based tool called VOID, which is essentially a powerful new AI model capable of doing advanced editing tricks to remove unwanted elements in a frame. VOID could remove objects and people from video footage and intelligently reconstruct entire scenes as if those elements were never there.

VOID, which stands for Video Object and Interaction Deletion, goes far beyond simple object removal. Netflix says that it understands physical interactions in a scene and regenerates realistic outcomes, such as water settling without a splash, objects falling naturally, or a car continuing its path without a collision. This breakthrough tool could dramatically reduce the need for expensive reshoots in film and television production.

Netflix brings revolutionary AI post-production capabilities

Traditional video editing tools can erase objects but often struggle with realistic reconstruction when complex interactions are involved. VOID takes care of this limitation by analysing both visual elements and contextual physics. For example, if a person is removed from a scene where they knock over a glass, the AI can make the glass appear undisturbed or adjust surrounding elements accordingly.

Netflix says that the model is built on a vision-language model (VLM) architecture and was developed by Netflix researchers in collaboration with academic partners, including Sofia University. It has been open-sourced on Hugging Face, allowing developers and creators worldwide to experiment with the technology under an Apache 2.0 license.

In human evaluation tests involving 25 participants, VOID’s outputs were preferred nearly 65% of the time over existing tools like Runway, ProPainter, and DiffuEraser, demonstrating superior performance in maintaining visual consistency and physical plausibility.

The model requires significant computing power (at least 40GB VRAM) for optimal performance, which aligns with the current demands of advanced video AI systems. While it is not yet confirmed for direct integration into Netflix’s productions, its open-source release suggests that a broader industry experimentation can be expected soon.

VOID in filmmaking: How could this affect the craft

This technology could transform post-production workflows for studios. Netflix says that directors and producers would gain unprecedented creative flexibility to change storylines, remove unwanted elements, or experiment with alternate scenes long after principal photography has wrapped — potentially saving millions in reshoot costs.

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Netflix’s new tool comes at a time when rival AI firms are coming up with advanced creative tools to encourage a new generation of creators. Google and Runway are improving at a rapid pace in the AI video generation race.