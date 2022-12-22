Netflix to stop password sharing in 2023, here’s everything you need to know

Netflix wants to stop password sharing amongst its users. There have been multiple rumours in the past suggesting the streaming giant is desperately looking for ways to discourage password sharing and now a report suggests that the company could officially bring in a system to combat this problem next year.

According to The Wall Street Journal report, Netflix is looking into ways to prevent password sharing in 2023. The researchers at Netflix found password sharing the major reason for a drop in its subscriptions in 2019. The company has been looking for ways to end the problem but without losing its current customer base. With a rise in the drop of subscriber base this year, Netflix is now determined to crack down on this issue.

As per the report, Netflix has said that it will stop password sharing in 2023 by asking people who share accounts to pay up for it. The system is first expected to roll out in the US starting next year.

In a related news, password sharing of any streaming service- Netflix, Prime video, HBO or more- has been termed illegal in the UK. According to a government agency, The Intellectual Property Office (IPO), sharing passwords goes against the copyright law in the country.

“Piracy is a major issue for the entertainment and creative industries. Pasting internet images into your social media without permission, or accessing films, TV series or live sports events through Kodi boxes, hacked Fire Sticks or apps without paying a subscription is an infringement of copyright and you may be committing a crime,” IPO said.

While Netflix has never said that it would take any legal action against those sharing passwords, in the UK, the practice is seen going against terms of service agreements and the service provider could take action if needed.

