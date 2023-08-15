Netflix starts beta testing video games streaming service on TVs in select markets

Netflix is synonymous with streaming movies and TV shows, but it appears that Los Gatos’ streaming giant firm is heading to another space, which doesn’t come shocking because the platform has been in the headlines for several experiments lately: giving special attention to K-drama(s) and anime, experimenting with games on mobiles and its infamous move to put an end to password sharing.

Now, it looks forward to testing games, in addition to mobile phones, on TVs and computers specifically for Canada and the U.K. based ‘limited’ number of TV users. The next phase of plan includes the testing video games on Mac and Windows-based computers through Netflix.com via supported browsers.

Which games will be a part of the testing?

Netflix is going slow and careful with the process, and will be testing two games during the initial phase which include “Oxenfree” from Night School Studio and “Molehew’s Mining Adventure”.

Speaking of TV, Netflix Games are available on select channels like Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. Apple TV remains absent from this list, and it may be because Apple has its own games. Netflix didn’t explain why. It’s just an assumption for the time being.

This also comes after Netflix announced that it is introducing a controller and it’s nothing else than what you may be reading this on – phone. Your phone could be the controller, with no extra expenses. Meanwhile, those who prefer to play it on their Windows and Mac setups have the luxury of a keyboard and mouse to play Netflix Games.

Something that needs to be understood is that Netflix Games is largely in the early phase so the performance may have several unexpected bugs; Netflix VP of Games, Mike Verdu says that Netflix doesn’t see itself competing with the likes of PlayStation or Xbox. “It’s a completely different business model.”