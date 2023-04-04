Netflix may bring its video gaming service to TVs, here is all we know so far

Netflix, the popular video streaming company, could be planning to expand its video gaming service to TVs. App developer Steve Mosser spotted a code in Netflix’s iOS app which indicates that the streaming company could allow iPhones as video game controllers for games on TVs. This could be part of company’s latest efforts towards the roll out of its cloud gaming service.

“A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?” reads Mosser’s tweet. While the code in Netflix doesn’t necessarily mean that the service will come on TV but it suggests that it is being tested by the company internally.

According to a Bloomberg report, Netflix aims to make its gaming service available on more devices including its plan to launch a cloud gaming service but there’s no definite timeline given by the company on this.

The cloud gaming service would let users play games smoothly by streaming them on interne. It would potentially eliminate the need to install the game separately on the device.

This could also users’ get access to wider range of gaming titles and bid Netflix against companies like Microsoft and Apple.

Netflix launched its gaming service in 2021 for its subscribers on smartphones and tablets. However, despite company doubling the catalogue of offerings, the service has failed to garner a decent userbase. According to a CNBC report from last year, less than 1% of Netflix 221 million subscribers downloaded the app till August 2022. Netflix on several occasions has said that a cloud gaming service is underway. If that happens on TV, it could allow users to access games smoothly and in very less time.

Currently available on the mobile app, Netflix’s gaming service is part of subscriber’s overall subscription without extra fees, no ads or in-app purchases.

Netflix this year announced 40 new gaming titles with talks of 70 other games in development. The company since the launch of mobile gaming service has launched more than 55 titles including Country Friends, Valiant Hearts and more.