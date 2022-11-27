Netflix may be working on brand-new AAA PC game, job listings suggest

OTT streaming platform giant, Netflix comes up with a lot of job openings regularly for its gaming studio. Positions like art director, game director, technical director to apparently work on a “brand-new AAA PC game” are open at the Netflix Games Studio in Los Angeles which was spotted by Mobilegamer.biz. There are several other openings as well such as producers, artists and engineers for this project. Netflix has been expanding its gaming arena by acquiring companies such as Boss Fight Entertainment, Next Games, Night School Studio and opening new studios in places like Helsinki, Finland and Southern California.

Although there is not much information regarding this game project, it looks like it is high-budget keeping in mind that ‘AAA’ generally translates to being more expensive than other games which are called ‘AA’. Netflix is still at a very early stage in gaming and holds more expertise in audio-visual media. Those who have Netflix subscriptions of any price range can avail these games. These games cannot be accessed without subscription. There are no separate charges for any games as of now, but this high budget game might change the scenario.

There might be a chance of this game being turned into a series or a movie someday. Earlier shows, for instance, Stranger Things have been the inspiration for running and racing mobile games. Others include card games and several mobile games. Netflix wishes to go beyond mobiles and bring leverage to its expertise in “streaming” and have a cloud gaming platform which could be attached to video streaming services so this game will be its first PC game.

It will be interesting to see how this new supposedly high budget game turns out to be, how netizens react to it, and if it will be inspired by any movie/show or will it become inspiration for a new Netflix series/movie.

