Netflix makes it easier to remove freeloaders hooked to your account without changing password with new feature

Netflix has its priorities set this time and it is to cut down on password sharing and push freeloaders to become subscribers. After sharing details of its plans to monetise password sharing, Netflix on Monday announced a new “Managing Access and Devices” feature that will give users better control over their accounts and kick out devices that are suspicious or users no longer want signed in.

Netflix says that the new feature will come to the rescue for times when a user forgets to log out of his or her Netflix account from an unknown device while at a hotel or a friend’s house.

The new Managing Access and Devices feature in Account Settings allows users to view recent devices that have streamed from their accounts and to log out of specific devices with just one click.

Netflix is aiming to cut down on freeloaders. The company, last month, during its earnings call with investors, talked about the “extra members” feature which could come in 2023. The feature has been already tested in select countries like Chile and Peru and it basically charges account holders an extra fee for sharing outside their group.

The new feature can be accessed from the Account settings. It will show the most recent devices used along with details like the type of device, the IP address, and the exact time and date when the device last accessed the user’s Netflix account. Tapping on Sign out for any account will drop that connected account from the main Netflix account. Netflix recommends password change for additional security but it isn’t mandatory. The feature is available for everyone on the web, Android and iOS devices.

Netflix last month also launched a Profile transfer feature that will help an existing account member easily switch to a new account without having to build a new profile. Netflix says that this feature will help users who’ve decided to part ways with a friend or a partner. It can get uncomfortable seeing their name on the screen every time one opens Netflix. With this feature, a user can easily shift to a new account without losing his or her Netflix personal data.

