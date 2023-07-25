Netflix brings My Netflix hub to app, here’s how it will help users

Netflix today announced the launch of a new personalised hub that will make it easier to binge watch movies and shows. The streaming giant, has launched a new tab called “My Netflix” on its mobile app.

The new tab is a “one-stop shop” designed with easy shortcuts to help you choose what you want to watch. It is a dedicated space where swiftly find content that they you have previously interacted with, such as titles you have downloaded, watched, or given a thumbs up to, reminder you have set, or films you have saved to My List.

The “My Netflix” tab is currently available on iOS devices, with a rollout to Android devices planned for early August.

“When you’re on the move with your phone, go directly to My Netflix, where you can quickly choose something you’ve saved or downloaded to watch. You can still visit your Home tab and other sections of the app to discover our full catalog of series and films. Keep in mind that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more you’ll see on the My Netflix tab,” says the company.

In a separate Netflix-related news, the streaming company has axed the basic plan that costs $9.99 per month in several cities. The move is a part of company’s efforts to crack down on password sharing. While the basic plan has removed in these countries, those currently using the plan can continue using it until they change plan or cancel account.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.