Nerdy ChatGPT: 5 major competitive exams that AI chat bot has passed

ChatGPT has become a rage these days. This AI-powered model can understand natural language and generate human-like responses, making it useful for a variety of applications, including chatbots, language translation, and even competitive exams.

Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT is making waves in the world of AI and beyond, capturing the attention of people worldwide. Many are experimenting with it, testing its limits and exploring its capabilities. From answering trivia questions to having philosophical discussions, people are eager to interact with ChatGPT and see what it can do. But, perhaps the most impressive feat that ChatGPT has accomplished is its success in competitive exams.

Here are 5 competitive exams that ChatGPT has passed recently.

United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE)

ChatGPT successfully completed the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE). It is a standardized test of three tests to assess expert-level knowledge required for medical licensure in the United States. ChatGPT achieved an accuracy level close to the passing threshold of 60%. According to the researchers, this is the first time that an AI system achieved this benchmark without any specialised inputs from human trainers.

Law exams at the University of Minnesota

Not just medical, ChatGPT has also successfully cleared through law exams. The AI bot recently passed exams in four law school courses at the University of Minnesota. According to a recently published paper written by four law school professors at the school, the bot in total answered over 95 multiple choice questions and 12 essay. It was given “low but passing grade in all four courses” approximately equivalent to a C+ by the professors who evaluated the answers.

Wharton MBA exam

Christian Terwiesch, a Wharton professor, recently put ChatGPT to the test by using questions from his final exam in operations management – a mandatory course for MBA students. The results were a mixed bag, with the bot performing exceptionally well in answering straightforward questions based on case studies but struggling with complicated calculations. Terwiesch said the AI bot would receive an B or B- on the exam.

Google coding interview

According to a CNBC report, Google gave coding interview questions to solve to ChatGPT while testing it against its LaMDA chat. According to the internal documents seen by CNBC, “ChatGPT gets hired at L3 when interviewed for a coding position.” Level three is considered an entry-level position in engineering and can fetch the suitable candidate a compensation of up to $183,000 at the job.

ChatGPT writes English Essay

There have been multiple reports that ChatGPT helped students write lengthy essays with finesse.