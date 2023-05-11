National Technology Day: Here’s what top tech leaders have to say about India’s digital transformation journey

India celebrates National Technology Day today, i.e. May 11. The day is to commemorate the historic achievement of Indian scientists who successfully tested nuclear weapons at Pokhran on May 11, 1998.

While National Technology Day in India is primarily focused on celebrating the achievements of Indian scientists and engineers, it’s also a time to reflect on the global impact of technology. Technology has transformed the world we live in and has created countless opportunities for innovation, growth, and progress.

Here are a few quotes from some of the country’s most successful tech leaders that highlight the transformative power of technology in India.

“On National Technology Day, we celebrate the spirit of innovation and scientific progress that has been driving India’s technology ecosystem for the past 25 years. We’ve seen amazing progress over that time and can take immense pride in the contributions that our scientists and engineers have made to not just India but to humanity. Now we have to turn our attention to the biggest challenge facing mankind – climate change. Science and technology will play a key role and I am convinced that India can also make a significant contribution and help build a brighter, more sustainable world for future generations.” — Ajeya Motaganahalli, Vice President, Engineering, FlashBlade and MD, India R&D, Pure Storage

“In this rapidly evolving world, where digital transformation is paramount, we recognise that innovation holds the key to unlocking a world of possibilities. From AI to IoT, from cloud computing to immersive experiences, technology propels us forward, enabling us to connect, create, and thrive. Amidst the challenges we face today, sustainability takes centre stage. By integrating sustainability into our innovations, we can ensure a harmonious balance between technological advancement and responsible stewardship of our planet. Furthermore, together, as brands and individuals, we must foster a culture of cooperation, innovation, and inclusivity. Acer remains committed to pushing boundaries, inspiring minds, and transforming lives through technology. As we celebrate National Technology Day, let’s shape a brighter future fuelled by innovation, sustainability, and collaborative efforts.” — Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India

“India’s engineering prowess is now widely acknowledged, with a formidable tech workforce bringing global recognition with homegrown brands being at the forefront of India’s success story. The Indian tech industry has grown significantly from a $19 billion worth industry to around $245 billion. All signs point to this – today technology has become an indispensable strategic imperative that businesses need to thrive.” — Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

“National Technology Day is a significant occasion to celebrate the incredible advancements in technology that have transformed the world as we know it. Today, technology is omnipresent and a key facilitator in creating needle-moving outcomes across all industries and governments. The convergence of technologies such as Generative AI, automation, Metaverse, Blockchain, 5G and quantum computing is unlocking new possibilities for businesses and creating a more connected world. It is also enabling significant reduction in the cost of doing business, enhancing revenues through increased differentiation, and ensuring higher customer delight. Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers and solving complex business challenges.” — Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra

“In today’s dynamic era of evolution, technology is driving human progress, and the force behind technological growth comes with innovative ideas. We envision a smarter future in which digital technologies have the potential to revolutionize how everyone does business in an increasingly connected world. New-age disruptive technologies such as AI, IoT, ML, and cloud computing are the key factors in unlocking the true potential of the IT sector in the next decade of India’s growth in technology and will drive new possibilities in digital transformation. Organizations must focus on upskilling and reskilling the employees to develop competencies and unfold tremendous growth opportunities across sectors. At MediaTek, we believe in investing in local Indian talent and scaling capabilities to drive innovation for India and global markets through dedicated technical training sessions, e-learning platforms, and regular opportunities for upskilling,” — Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India

“As we celebrate National Technology Day, we must recognize the tremendous impact that technology has on our lives. The increased adoption of next-gen technologies has the power to not only drive economic recovery, enhance productivity, and lead to growth across sectors, but also improve the larger standard of living for people.” — CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra

“Digital technologies such as Blockchain can improve the supply chain by ensuring real-time visibility, traceability, data accuracy, and data security, thereby resulting in improved outcomes. Further, technologies such as Metaverse, Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR), can provide immersive experiences for people across the world and add value to the physical modes of interactions. Undoubtedly, leveraging technology to achieve sustainable economic growth is the path ahead for us!” — Deepa Seshadri, Partner and CIO programme leader, Deloitte India