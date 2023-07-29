NASA introduces “NASA+” streaming service, brings space “at your fingertips”

NASA has launched its own on-demand streaming service called “NASA+.” All of the current live broadcasts from NASA will be available on this streaming site, along with exclusive documentaries. New educational TV shows will make their debut on the new streaming platform, which is anticipated to launch in the upcoming months. These programmes will be available for free and without ads, guaranteeing a seamless viewing experience.

The NASA mobile apps for iOS and Android devices will provide access to the streaming service. Web browsers can be used by desktop computer users to access it, and the app will be hosted by media players like Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV.

By developing a new web and app experience that will incorporate data on its missions, research programmes, and updates on the Artemis programme, NASA is modernising its online presence.

The chief information officer at NASA’s headquarters in Washington, Jeff Seaton, expressed, “NASA’s legacy footprint presents an opportunity to dramatically improve the user experience for the public we serve. Modernising our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency’s information more accessible, discoverable, and secure.”

For faster information access, the new experience will combine content from numerous NASA websites and have integrated navigation and search features. The improved online experience’s beta version is now accessible, but after it is completely launched, NASA hopes to add more databases and websites to it.

According to Marc Etkind, who is the associate administrator at the Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters, the agency is bringing “space on demand,” which could be accessed at one’s fingertips. Etkind added, “Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”

