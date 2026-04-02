NASA’s Artemis II mission will for the first time see astronauts taking iPhones with them on their journey around the Moon. The team of astronauts was seen placing iPhones into the astronaut suits ahead of the moon launch.

These iPhones will be used primarily to capture personal moments and record high-quality images during the mission’s historic lunar flyby. Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman permitted astronauts to pack modern smartphones into their suits in a new policy in 2026.

What is Artemis II?

Artemis II will be a 10-day mission where four astronauts travel around the Moon and return to Earth. They won’t land, but it will still be a major step in sending humans back into deep space after many years.

The special thing carried by astronauts this time, along with advanced space equipment, is iPhones. This is very different from older missions, where only special cameras were used. NASA wants to make space missions feel closer and more relatable to people on Earth.

Why iPhones?

iPhones today, especially the iPhone 16 and 17 series, have very powerful cameras that can take high-quality photos and videos. Because of this, NASA believes they can be useful even in space.

Another reason is that astronauts can use them easily. Since they are familiar devices, astronauts can quickly capture personal and behind-the-scenes moments during the mission. This could help people better understand what life in space feels like.

Even though iPhones are being taken to space, they will not be used for communication. They will stay on airplane mode during the entire mission.

This is done to make sure they do not interfere with the spacecraft’s systems. NASA has strict rules to keep everything safe, and the phones will only be used as cameras and recording devices.

NASA is trying to make space exploration more human and relatable

By allowing astronauts to use everyday devices like iPhones, NASA is trying to make space exploration more human and relatable.

The photos and videos taken on these phones could feel more natural and personal, just like the ones people take on Earth. This can help more people connect with the mission and feel excited about space.