Humans are going back to the Moon, and this time, they intend to stay. NASA’s Artemis 2 mission marks a major milestone in re-establishing human presence on the lunar surface, with the launch window targeted for April 1, 2026. This will be the first time since the Apollo 17 Moon mission in 1972 when humanity conducts a crewed deep-space flight beyond low-Earth orbit. There won’t be any lunar landing this time – that’s reserved for the next one.

The 10-day lunar flyby mission will carry four astronauts — Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen — aboard the Orion spacecraft, which sits atop the most powerful rocket ever built – the Space Launch System (SLS). The system has been tested once without human crews as part of the Artemis 1 mission.

Artemis 2, however, puts humans in the loop for the first time to validate every critical system for future lunar landings and eventual Mars missions. Hence, there’s a lot at stake here for the technology that’s involved in NASA’s upcoming lunar voyage.

Ahead of the planned launch on April 1, here’s an in-depth look at the core technologies that will be put to the ultimate test.

Artemis 2 launch vehicle: What is the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket?

One of the most crucial aspects of the Artemis 2 mission is its Space Launch System (SLS) Block 1 rocket. Standing taller than the Statue of Liberty, the SLS in its crew-rated configuration delivers an astonishing 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, which is about 15% more than the legendary Saturn V used in the Apollo missions.

The SLS consists of two five-segment solid rocket boosters (derived from the Space Shuttle) that provide the initial push. The massive core stage, powered by four RS-25 engines (the same engines that flew on the Space Shuttle), has been upgraded for higher performance. This stage will burn liquid hydrogen and oxygen for approximately eight minutes.

Once the boosters and core stage are jettisoned, the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS), a modified Delta Cryogenic Second Stage, takes over the propulsion duties, performing the critical burns that put Orion on a path towards the Moon.

This heavy-lift architecture allows Orion and its crew to be sent on a direct trajectory and spend minimum time in the harsh radiation of the Van Allen belts.

Orion and ESM: The vehicle that keeps the crew alive

While the SLS takes care of propulsion, it is the Orion that keeps the astronauts alive for its long-duration lunar missions.

Orion consists of the Crew Module (built in the US), which can transport four astronauts in a pressurised cabin with advanced avionics, displays, and a modern heat shield. The heat shield is designed to survive the fiery 25,000 mph re-entry from space.

The crew of the Artemis 2 mission. (Image: NASA)

The European Service Module (ESM), provided by ESA and Airbus, supplies propulsion, electrical power (via solar arrays), thermal control, and life support consumables. It is sort of like the “engine room” of Orion that is responsible for keeping the crew alive and maneuvering the spacecraft for up to 21 days.

Compared to the Apollo missions, the Orion spacecraft offers far greater living space, can accommodate 4 astronauts (instead of 3), has more redundancy built in, and more abort options throughout the flight.

Technological demonstrations on Artemis 2

It should be noted that Artemis 2 is not just a sightseeing trip to the Moon. Instead, it is a rigorous test flight of systems essential for sustainable lunar exploration. Here are some of the technologies that this mission will test.

1. Laser communications

For the first time on a lunar crewed mission, NASA will test a high-speed laser communications system with the Orion Artemis II Optical Communications System (O2O). Unlike the traditional radio waves used in the Apollo missions, O2O uses infrared lasers to beam data back to Earth at up to 260 megabits per second, which is fast enough to stream multiple 4K video feeds from the Moon in real time. This technology will allow astronauts to send high-resolution images, live video, mission data, and even personal messages home with higher efficiency. If O2O is deemed successful, it could change the way for communications on future deep-space missions to Mars and beyond.

2. Manual Rendezvous and Proximity Operations (RPOD)

Even though the Artemis 1 mission had the capability to perform proximity maneuvers with the ICPS upper stage, which could hold the Lunar Gateway station and other spacecraft in the future, Artemis 2 will test manual human control for the same maneuvers. This will be crucial for safety in future missions.

3. Life support and human systems

The fully operational Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) will be thoroughly tested in deep space. Crews will evaluate air revitalisation, water delivery, waste management, fire suppression, and the spacecraft’s radiation “storm shelter.” These systems must keep astronauts healthy, especially when they are far from Earth’s protective magnetic field.

Cutting-edge science payloads

AVATAR (A Virtual Astronaut Tissue Analog Response)

One of the most innovative experiments on Artemis 2 uses organ-on-a-chip technology. Small devices containing living bone marrow cells grown from the Artemis 2 astronauts’ own blood will fly in a compact automated lab. By comparing these “avatars” to control samples on Earth, scientists will study in real time how deep-space radiation and microgravity affect human tissue at the cellular level. The insights could help with personalised medicine development for astronauts and even cancer treatment on Earth.

Advanced radiation monitoring

The Orion spacecraft also carries upgraded sensors, including the German M-42 EXT dosimeter (offering six times better resolution than previous versions). This will help in precisely measuring heavy-ion radiation exposure. Real-time data will help refine shielding strategies and predict solar particle events, allowing crews to take shelter when needed.

International CubeSats

Artemis 2 will also deploy four 12U CubeSats (shoebox-sized satellites) into high-Earth orbit:

TACHELES (Germany) — This one will test electronics and components for future lunar rovers under radiation and thermal stress.

ATENEA (Argentina) — This satellite will study radiation shielding materials, radiation spectra, GPS performance, and long-range satellite communications.

K-Rad Cube (South Korea) — This one will measure radiation and its biological effects across the Van Allen belts while testing semiconductor memory chips.

Space Weather CubeSat-1 (Saudi Arabia) — This one will monitor solar activity, radiation, and magnetic fields.

How crucial is Artemis 2 for us?

The Artemis 2 sort of acts as a testbed for the Artemis 3 mission, which eventually plans to land humans on the Moon for the first time since 1972. While most of the missions pertain to the spacecraft’s human critical systems, the personalised biological research could help with solving some of the most pressing questions that modern medicine seeks to answer.

The Artemis 2 mission is currently waiting at the historic Launch Complex-39B at the Kennedy Space Center. Note that this launchpad hosted key NASA missions, including Apollo 10, Skylab, Apollo-Soyuz, 53 Space Shuttle flights, and the Ares I-X test.