After his earlier comments about long working hours sparked debate, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is now speaking to young Indians about something even bigger, which is artificial intelligence. His latest message is simple: don’t be scared of AI, and don’t ignore it either. Learn it, understand it, and use it well.

The co-founder of Infosys believes that AI will change the way people work, but that does not mean it will destroy all jobs. According to him, fear and panic are not useful, but preparation is.

AI is a tool, not a threat

Narayana Murthy says young people should stop looking at AI as an enemy. Instead, they should see it as a powerful tool that can make their work faster and better. Just like computers and the internet once changed offices, AI is the next big shift.

“”There is no need for youngsters to get worried. All that they need to do is become masters of these technologies by using them in an assistive manner. And by quickly learning how to use these technologies for their own benefit, by smart and hard work, by quickly learning new ideas and by discipline. So, the world will not end for the smart and the hard working,” Murthy told Money Control.

He has pointed out that AI can improve productivity if used correctly. Those who learn how to work with AI tools will have an advantage. Rather than replacing hardworking and skilled individuals, AI is more likely to support them.

His advice is clear: understand how AI works, learn how to use it in your field, and keep upgrading your skills. Technology will continue to evolve, and those who adapt will grow.

Hard work still matters

Narayana Murthy also connects AI readiness with discipline and effort. In the past, he has spoken about the importance of working hard for the country’s progress. Now, he says that hard work combined with new technology is the real formula for success.

He believes youngsters should focus on continuous learning. Whether someone is in engineering, management, media, or any other field, understanding AI basics will soon become important.

Instead of worrying about job losses, he suggests preparing for new kinds of jobs that AI will create. Every major technology shift in history has removed some roles but also created new opportunities.

The message for youngsters

In conclusion, Naryana Murthy’s advice can be summed up in two points. First, don’t fear AI; learn it and second, combine technology skills with a strong work ethic.

In a fast-changing world, those who stay curious and adaptable will succeed. AI is coming, but according to him, it is not something to run away from. It is something to master.