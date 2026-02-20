The Tata Group on Thursday outlined an expanded artificial intelligence (AI) playbook spanning chips, industry AI platforms and infrastructure, even as it announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to scale up enterprise adoption and internal productivity tools.

AI will have huge impact on public services delivery as well as enterprises around the world, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said during his keynote at the India AI Impact Summit. “It is, in my opinion, the biggest opportunity for the tech sector and the IT industry,” he added.

AI agents to be embedded into workflows

He stressed that the IT industry’s “real value is the context: An understanding of every enterprise’s business and technology landscape and make the right technology work inside the processes and the ecosystem, the supplier, customer and all the other connections an enterprise has.” “It is the opportunity to integrate AI and AI agents into workflows, reimagine processes and make it work and carry out the transformation so that every enterprise can realise the moat and realise its vision,” he added.

The Tata Group chairman said, “What we will do next is to build chips that are very domain centric, which will be totally AI optimised for every industry, and we will first launch or work towards getting it ready for the automotive sector.

The collaboration with OpenAI will combine Tata Consultancy Services’ industry expertise and delivery scale with the former’s advanced AI platforms, spanning internal deployment, joint product development and global go-to-market initiatives, TCS said in a filing to the exchanges.



As part of the partnership with OpenAI, Tata Group employees will gain access to Enterprise ChatGPT to support productivity and innovation, while TCS will also use OpenAI’s Codex tools to enhance software engineering outcomes.



Beyond internal adoption, the partnership includes joint go-to-market programmes targeting enterprises in India and overseas. TCS will help customers accelerate AI-led transformation by deploying, integrating and scaling OpenAI’s advanced AI platforms worldwide, while jointly enabling enterprises to adopt AI-powered solutions suited to their organisational context.

TCS–OpenAI to build industry-specific agentic AI

OpenAI and TCS will also jointly develop industry-specific agentic AI solutions, combining OpenAI’s technology with TCS’ sector expertise and AI capabilities to create tailored offerings for different industries. Chandrasekaran, in his address, said that work is already underway at the group to build AI operating systems. “TCS and Tata Communications together are building an AI operating system for industries. What we will do is to build agentic industry solutions for every industry. We are already well on that journey, and we will work with partners to launch it and take it to all enterprises around the globe,” he added.

“This deep collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI. We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India’s youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era,” Chandrasekaran said.

Infrastructure development forms another key pillar of the agreement. TCS’ HyperVault unit and OpenAI have entered a multi-year arrangement to develop AI infrastructure in India, starting with 100 MW of capacity and an option to scale up to 1 GW. The infrastructure is intended to support next-generation AI workloads and strengthen India’s position as a global AI hub.



“India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its talent, ambition, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future. Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with Tata Group, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it,” Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI, said.



The collaboration will also include social-impact initiatives. The OpenAI Foundation and TCS plan to provide AI training and resources to Indian youth, develop technology toolkits for non-profits and launch programmes aimed at improving livelihoods at scale.