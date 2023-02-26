MWC 2023 sneak peek: OnePlus 11 Concept to Xiaomi 13 series, Realme GT 3 240W and more

Mobile World Congress or MWC as it’s more widely called in tech circles officially kicks off from February 27, 2023 (through March 2). MWC 2023 is expected to be a relatively bigger event post COVID-19 with in-person attendance from a global audience of enthusiasts, critics and analysts alike, even though the showcase(s) itself may be more concentrated and focused towards some markets.

Chinese smartphone brands would be the usual suspects, showing off their wares both old and new, and hoping some of it would— also— translate into sales especially in Europe which seems to be their next big frontier amid tight US scrutiny. The list includes BBK offshoots OnePlus and Realme, Xiaomi, and Honor which was previously a Huawei spin-off. Samsung and Apple would meanwhile continue to give the event a miss, as usual.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the most highly anticipated devices set to either launch or revealed globally at MWC 2023:

Xiaomi 13 series

Even though Xiaomi’s pre-announcement buzz spree seems focused big-time on the Xiaomi 13 Pro— which it should, most definitely— the company will also launch the standard Xiaomi 13 and possibly a Xiaomi 13 Lite, too, on February 26, 2023, ahead of MWC 2023. The Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 share a lot of the hardware including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and feature Leica-tuned cameras. There are some differences, obviously, with the pro model getting you the best of the best from Xiaomi at the time of writing. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is also launching in India simultaneously, so that’s something to look forward to even if MWC isn’t particularly your thing. The Xiaomi 13 Lite is rumoured to be a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2, but we’ll see. Not just phones, Xiaomi is also launching the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro and Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra internationally during the same event.

OnePlus 11 Concept

As the name suggests, this will be a “concept” device built around the more widely available OnePlus 11. Hardware details are scarce but going by OnePlus’s past concept phones like the OnePlus Concept One (which came with a disappearing camera) and what OnePlus has been teasing, the changes will have more to do with cosmetics – that should hopefully translate into some real-world use cases, too— or looks, rather than functionality (though they might have potential to change the way we use smartphones, some day). OnePlus says the 11 Concept device will come with “icy blue pipelines housed inside a bold and futuristic unibody glass design inspired by the calm stillness and vast power of a glacial lake.” Much like the company’s last concept phones, even this one is expected to be a technical showcase, which is to say that it is highly unlikely to see a commercial release, but we’ll see.

Realme GT 3 240W

The Realme GT 3 will be the global variant of the China-exclusive Realme GT Neo 5 which is to say that its real USP would be its ridiculously fast 240W charging capable of theoretically charging the device from 0-100 percent in under 10 minutes.

Nokia G22, Nokia C32 and Nokia C22

HMD Global has already announced a trio of new budget phones, Nokia G22, Nokia C32 and Nokia C22, which will be showcased at MWC 2023. The G22 is notable in that it’s being billed as a DIY easy-to-repair smartphone. HMD has partnered with iFixit and will offer consumers repair guides and affordable parts, globally, to self-repair common issues related with damaged screen, charging port, and battery. Nokia G22 battery replacement will take only 5 minutes, while changing its display will take just 20 minutes, the company claims.

Honor Magic Vs, Honor Magic 5 series

The Honor Magic Vs was launched in China in November last year and is set to make its global debut at MWC 2023. You can think of it as Honor’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. The foldable comes with a gapless design and what appears to be a near creaseless folding screen. The flagship Honor 5 series is also confirmed to launch internationally at the trade show.