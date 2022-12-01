Must watch: Carl Pei reviews iPhone 14 Pro, check Nothing CEO’s verdict on Apple’s latest

iPhones have mixed responses to it. There are people who feel that it is one of the best phones that we have today while some may cringe seeing the hefty price at which it sells. People have their opinion and it is common to see them expressing their like or dislike towards the phone across various media platforms. What is rare is to see a rival company in tech space giving an honest review of an iPhone publicly. At the time when other smartphone companies like Samsung and Xiaomi mock Apple for its design or functionalities, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei has openly expressed his appreciation for iPhone 14’s camera and performance in a YouTube video shared on company’s Twitter account.

Nothing that last launched its Phone (1) in the market has done an interesting review with Carl Pei and iPhone 14 Pro. An employee of Nothing’s content team bought iPhone 14 Pro from a local Apple store and asked Pei to review it.

Pei after using iPhone 14 Pro as his secondary phone for few days gives his honest review. Calling himself an Apple fan for the longest time, Pei begins the review by talking about phone’s design first. He feels that Dynamic Island despite being a “really smart design” may have been bit overhyped as it does not change the way user interacts with a phone.

When asked about how he feels about the design comparison people do between an iPhone and Nothing Phone(1), Pei responds that he gets annoyed when people say that the two phones look similar. While he accepts that the side buttons of the two phone have a resemblance to each other, he highlights the backs look quite different. He justifies the rectangular boxy shape of the phone by calling it the “most space efficient way to build a phone.”

He next goes on to discuss the pricing the two phones revealing that Nothing receives zero profit margin on Phone (1) while Apple earns 50 per cent profit on iPhone 14 Pro. He says that while Nothing Phone (1) at its price point is a “better kind of full package”, those wanting the best especially in terms of camera should go for iPhone 14 Pro.

Pei further also talks about the speed, functionality and other aspects of the phone. You can watch the full video of the review below.