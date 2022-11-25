Must read: Steve Jobs’ response to a fan letter asking for his autograph is breaking the internet

In 1983, a man from the US asked the American entrepreneur and co-founder of Apple Steve Jobs with a request to sign him an autograph.

Reportedly, Steve Jobs is known for not signing autographs. Instead, he signed his name in a perfectly lower-case script: “steve jobs”.

Well, now the letter has once again resurfaced on the internet. In a tweet, one Twitter user posted a picture of the letter with the caption, “In 1983, Steve Jobs typed this reply to a letter asking for his autograph.”

As can be seen from the letter, it dates to May 11, 1983, and is addressed to LN Varon from Imperial beach, California.

Steve Jobs wrote, “I’m honoured that you’d write, but I’m afraid I don’t sign autographs.”

Multiple reports suggest that Steve Jobs used to decline such requests whether it used to be in person or through the mail. However, Jobs’ response to LN Varon has seemed to be taken over the internet.

The official letter was auctioned for $479,939 in August 2021.

To this, one user on Twitter wrote, “It was very nice of him to reply. Something a lot of people lack and don’t do? At the same time, it’s important to define who you are and what your character is!”

While another user wrote, “An autograph on a personalised letter, much nicer.”

Steve Jobs died of pancreatic cancer in 2011. Due to his cancer, Jobs suffered from several other health issues for several years.

He changed the technological world through innovations like the Mac, iPhone, iPod, and more.

